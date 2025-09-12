MultiVAC uses a unique sharding design combined with a three-layer architecture to achieve high throughput, low latency, and scalability while maintaining security.



MultiVAC (MTV) is a cryptocurrency project that aims to address the scalability and performance limitations of existing blockchain networks by introducing a flexible and high-throughput blockchain platform.



It employs a sharding mechanism that divides the network into multiple smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts in parallel. This design enhances scalability and reduces congestion.



MultiVAC’s architecture consists of three layers:



The Data Layer





The Validation Layer





The Consensus Layer





By utilizing sharding and a multi-layer architecture, MultiVAC seeks to achieve high transaction throughput and low confirmation latency.



Moreover, developers can build and deploy decentralized applications on the MultiVAC platform, taking advantage of its high throughput and scalability.



MTV is the native utility token of the MultiVAC platform. It may have various use cases within the ecosystem, including participating in network consensus, paying for transaction fees, and potentially as a medium of exchange.



MultiVAC aims to enable efficient cross-shard transactions, allowing users to interact with different shards seamlessly.









