Energy Web Token (EWT) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project specifically designed for the energy sector.



Energy Web Token and the Energy Web Chain are part of a broader effort to modernize and decentralize the energy sector, making it more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to a wider range of participants.



Energy Web Token is tailored for the energy industry, with a particular emphasis on enabling energy market participants, including utilities, grid operators, and consumers, to interact with decentralized and blockchain-based applications.

Energy Web Chain



The Energy Web Chain is an open-source, enterprise-grade blockchain platform built for the energy sector. It serves as the foundation for various decentralized energy applications and services.



EWT is the native cryptocurrency token of the Energy Web Chain. EWT holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and consensus, potentially earning rewards in the process.



EWT tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and network services within the Energy Web Chain. EWT tokens can be used to incentivize various network participants, including validators, developers, and energy market participants.



The Energy Web Token ecosystem places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. It is often used in applications related to carbon offsetting, renewable energy tracking, and other environmentally friendly initiatives.









