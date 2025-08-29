Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,578 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 12,489 ETH.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to Lookonchain, data updated on August 29th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,578 BTC (worth approximately $174 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 568 BTC (worth approximately $62.738 million), currently holding 746,584 BTC (worth approximately $8.25 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 12,489 ETH (worth approximately $54.86 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 15,127 ETH (worth approximately $66.45 million), currently holding 3,777,263 ETH (worth approximately $1.659 billion).

