Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Lookonchain, updated data for August 26th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC (worth $184 million); Fidelity saw an inflow of 589 BTC (worth $64.76 million), currently holding 199,803 BTC (worth $21.98 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH (worth $470 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 69,889 ETH (worth $315 million), currently holding 3,633,858 ETH (worth $16.35 billion).

