Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 827 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 96,402 ETH.

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Lookonchain, updated data on August 27th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 827 BTC (worth approximately $91.94 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 409 BTC (worth approximately $45.42 million), currently holding 745,562 BTC (worth approximately $8.284 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 96,402 ETH (worth approximately $443 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 70,795 ETH (worth approximately $325 million), currently holding 3,704,653 ETH (worth approximately $1.702 billion).

