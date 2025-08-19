Today, the net outflow of 10 Bitcoin ETFs was about $197 million in BTC, and the net outflow of 9 Ethereum ETFs was about $273 million in ETH.

According to PANews on August 19th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced large net outflows on August 19th. Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,717 BTC (approximately $197 million), of which Grayscale (GBTC) saw an outflow of 722 BTC (approximately $82.87 million), with current holdings at 179,855 BTC (approximately $20.66 billion).
At the same time, the net outflow of 9 Ethereum ETFs was 63,778 ETH (about US$273 million), of which Grayscale (ETHE) had an outflow of 23,427 ETH (about US$100.17 million), and its current holdings are 1,107,989 ETH (about US$4.74 billion).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.