Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, August 24th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 00:02
Threshold
T$0.01697+0.65%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009493-3.69%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00456+1.55%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0021+6.16%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04907-0.18%

Today’s Connections

Credit: NYT / Erik Kain

Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle.

If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here.

Today’s wasn’t the trickiest Connections ever, by the way. I think this is often dependent on personal experience, as grouping connected words requires context and that comes down to each individual, but today’s I think will be seen by many as pretty easy. The Connections Bot gives it a 3/5 difficulty, so I suppose that makes it “moderate”. I didn’t make any mistakes. I still think this game would be better if it had 17 words to choose from, with one “poison” word that on normal mode just didn’t fit anything and on hard mode results in an automatic loss. Maybe I’ll make my own version!

Be sure to check out my streaming guide if you’re looking for some new shows or movies to check out this weekend. There’s a lot of good stuff out at the beginning of the month.

ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain

Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes

In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let’s group some words!

How To Play Connections

Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here.

The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there.

There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain number of tries so you can’t just spam around until you find something. There are difficulty tiers coded by color, which will usually go from yellow, blue/green to purple as difficulty increases, so know that going in and when you start linking them together.

You pick the four words you think are linked and either you will get a solve and a lit up row that shows you how you were connected. If you’re close, it will tell you that you’re one away. Again, four mistakes you lose, but if you want to know the answers without failing, either come here, or delete your web cookies and try again. If you want to play more puzzles, you can get an NYT Games subscription to access the full archives of all past puzzles.

What Are Today’s Connections Hints For Sunday, August 10th?

These are the hints that are laid out on the puzzle board itself, but after that, we will get into spoiler territory with some hints and eventually the answers. First, here are today’s Connections words:

  • KING
  • BOTTLE
  • COLD
  • CLOSE
  • RENT
  • RATTLE
  • CORAL
  • CURTAIN
  • SPLIT
  • DE CANTER
  • GAR TER
  • TORN
  • CARAFE
  • BOOTY
  • CLEF T
  • GLASS

Hints for the Connections groups today are:

  • 🟡Yellow group – Filled with a red or white drink.
  • 🔵Blue group – Careful, they bite.
  • 🟢Green group – Twain something.
  • 🟣Purple group – Add each of these words in front of another word.

What Are Today’s Connections Groups?

Alright, the full spoilers follow here as we get into what the groups are today:

  • 🟡Yellow group – Wine Vessels
  • 🔵Blue group – Kinds of snakes
  • 🟢Green group – Ripped
  • 🟣Purple group – _____CALL

What Are Today’s Connections Answers?

The full-on answers are below for each group, finally inserting the four words in each category. Spoilers follow if you do not want to get this far. The Connections answers are:

  • 🟡Yellow group – Bottle, Carafe, Decanter, Glass
  • 🔵Blue group – Coral, Garter, King, Rattle
  • 🟢Green group – Cleft, Rent, Split, Torn
  • 🟣Purple group – Booty, Close, Cold, Curtain

Today’s Connections

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I solved this one incredibly quickly today, which is not the case with many Connections puzzles. The yellow words were all so obvious that I just plugged them in and was completely unsurprised when they turned up yellow. The green words weren’t much more difficult. The orc was CLEFT in twain by the dwarf’s greataxe. The castle doors were RENT apart by the wizard’s lightning bolt. The armies were SPLIT in half when the dragon’s fire breath descended upon them. The knight’s cloak was TORN apart by the ghoul’s sharp claws. None of these words really even go with anything in any other group potentially, which is where all the challenge in this puzzle comes from. At least BOTTLE could go with RATTLE for baby-themed words.

This left me with just blue and purple. As someone who has always been fascinated by snakes – not a fan of snakes, but intrigued by them (I’d never want one as a pet!) – the blue group was, again, quite obvious. GARTER snakes are the least daunting in this group. RATTLE snakes are the kindest, giving you a friendly warning. KING Cobras are rather terrifying, unless you have a mongoose handy. CORAL snakes are almost as frightening. Partly, it’s because they’re smaller. At least a King Cobra is big enough that you’ll see it coming. Both are incredibly venomous and deadly, but the Coral snake has more neurotoxic venom on a drop-for-drop basis.

Did you know that King Cobras can reach 18-feet in length? This makes them the largest venomous snake in the world, and now I’m picturing encountering one that’s nearly twice the length a basketball hoop is high. Even with Rikki-tikki-tavi at my side, I think I’d be cooked.

All told, a reasonably challenging puzzle! How did you do?

Find more guides to Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword on my blog where you can also follow me for TV and movie and video game coverage. Read my weekend streaming guide right here.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/23/todays-nyt-connections-hints-and-answers-for-sunday-august-24th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0689+1.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.59435-5.33%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08261+5.69%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2133-1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber is moving deeper into the AI services space, expanding its data labeling business just as some AI firms have begun to distance themselves from Scale AI following Meta’s $14.8 billion investment in the company. On June 20, Uber announced a major expansion of its AI data services unit, now branded as Uber AI Solutions. The company said it will offer its internal technology platforms to AI labs and enterprises looking to build and test large-scale models. This includes access to ready-made datasets, clickworker task networks, and tools for training AI agents. The move comes at a time when the AI labeling market is under pressure. Meta’s 49% stake in Scale AI has reportedly unsettled former partners like OpenAI and Google. Uber Eyes Enterprise AI Market With Global Data Workforce and New Tools Megha Yethadka, general manager of Uber AI Solutions, said the expansion builds on the company’s decade-long experience handling massive data operations. “We’re bringing together Uber’s platform, people, and AI systems to help other organizations build smarter AI more quickly,” she told Forbes. Uber AI Solutions first launched in November 2023 under the name Uber Scaled Solutions. It began by offering data annotation tools to train models for clients. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader focus on AI. $UBER is scaling up its AI data services with the global launch of Uber AI Solutions. It’s opening its internal tools and global talent network—used to train self-driving cars and Gen AI agents—to AI labs and enterprises in 30+ countries. pic.twitter.com/syA5ybutvG — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) June 20, 2025 Now active in more than 30 countries, Uber’s platform connects companies with a global pool of contractors. These clickworkers handle tasks like translation, coding, editing, and dataset labeling. According to Yethadka, there are “tens of thousands” of workers in the network, including subject matter experts across STEM, law, and finance. The top taskers spend around three to four hours daily on the platform, with pay ranging from $20 to $200 per hour, depending on the complexity of the assignment. How @Uber used LangGraph to build AI developer agents that generate thousands of daily code fixes and saved 21,000+ hours — serving an organization of 5,000 developers working with hundreds of millions of lines of code. Watch their full session here: https://t.co/3j6kntbHza pic.twitter.com/QrB7eyNUo6 — LangChain (@LangChainAI) June 10, 2025 “We do see an opportunity to build this into a meaningful business line for Uber,” said Yethadka. The company is also developing a user-facing software interface to simplify project setup. Clients will be able to describe their data needs in plain language, with the system automatically assigning tasks, setting workflows, and overseeing quality control. Among the tools now available are services for creating datasets involving video, audio, images, and text. Uber is also offering companies access to the same back-end infrastructure it uses to manage its own AI training efforts. Clients already working with Uber AI Solutions include autonomous vehicle firm Aurora and Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, which recently shifted away from gaming to focus on enterprise AI. The company did not disclose its total clickworker count, but said the workforce has doubled since the start of the year. With Meta’s partnership reshaping Scale’s client dynamics, Uber’s move comes at a moment of opportunity. Whether it becomes the next major destination for AI data services is still unclear. Uber Bets Big on Data Labeling as Meta-Scale Shakeup Sends Industry Scrambling Uber’s entry into the AI data labeling market couldn’t come at a more turbulent time. Meta’s $14.8 billion deal with Scale AI has sent shockwaves through the industry, with Scale CEO Alex Wang now joining Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Lab, directly challenging OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The move has prompted clients to rethink their partnerships, with some, like OpenAI , already cutting ties with Scale, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the field is wide open. Smaller players like Mercor, Turing, and Invisible Technologies are racing to fill the vacuum, but Uber brings unique advantages such as scale and capital. Unlike VC-dependent startups, Uber already has a massive global contractor network, logistics infrastructure, and experience managing gig work, traits it now hopes to apply to high-skill data annotation. “More companies want neutral, independent vendors,” said Uber’s head of new AI initiatives, Yethadka. That neutrality, paired with Uber’s commitment to data privacy, may give it a shot at winning over companies spooked by Scale’s tighter integration with Meta. Still, competition will come down to talent. “Data labeling is trending toward more complex, skilled tasks,” said Mercor CEO Brendan Foody. Uber’s success will depend on whether it can build and maintain a reliable network of high-skill clickworkers. With Big Tech expected to spend over $300 billion on AI in 2025, Uber’s shift into this space is a strategic move and a sign that the battle for AI dominance is expanding far beyond just algorithms.
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.71%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00494+1.22%
General Impressions
GEN$0.05321+17.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

XRP Lawyer Sees $10K ETH Price as Ethereum ETFs Hit $2.8B Inflows in August

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history