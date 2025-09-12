Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Friday, September 12th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:02
Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.

Credit: NYT

It’s Friday! Huzzah! Of course, this means that I am off the Mini Crossword for a couple weeks starting tomorrow. I’ll miss you guys. In any case, without further adieu, let’s solve today’s Mini!

Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

  • 1A. Ink-squirting creature — S
  • 6A. Handbag — P
  • 7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — L
  • 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — A
  • 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — T

Down

  • 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — S
  • 2D. Common feature of a news article — Q
  • 3D. Tried to convince — U
  • 4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I
  • 5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — D

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

  • 1A. Ink-squirting creature — SQUID
  • 6A. Handbag — PURSE
  • 7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — LOGAN
  • 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATE IN
  • 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY

Down

  • 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT
  • 2D. Common feature of a news article — QUOTE
  • 3D. Tried to convince — URGED
  • 4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I SAID
  • 5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — DENNY

Today’s Mini

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This 5×5 grid ended up being kind of a breeze. I really didn’t have to guess on any of them, and knocked this out in just 36 seconds. Not a bad way to end the week. Have a great weekend!

How did you do? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more here on my blog. Thanks for reading!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/11/todays-nyt-mini-crossword-clues-and-answers-for-friday-september-12th/

