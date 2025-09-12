Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Friday, September 12th

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT

It’s Friday! Huzzah! Of course, this means that I am off the Mini Crossword for a couple weeks starting tomorrow. I’ll miss you guys. In any case, without further adieu, let’s solve today’s Mini!

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. Ink-squirting creature — S

6A. Handbag — P

7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — L

8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — A

9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — T

Down

1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — S

2D. Common feature of a news article — Q

3D. Tried to convince — U

4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I

5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — D

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Ink-squirting creature — SQUID

6A. Handbag — PURSE

7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — LOGAN

8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATE IN

9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY

Down

1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT

2D. Common feature of a news article — QUOTE

3D. Tried to convince — URGED

4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I SAID

5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — DENNY

Today’s Mini Screenshot: Erik Kain

This 5×5 grid ended up being kind of a breeze. I really didn’t have to guess on any of them, and knocked this out in just 36 seconds. Not a bad way to end the week. Have a great weekend!

