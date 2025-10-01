Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, October 1st

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.
That’s a wrap, folks. September is done. October is here. Time flies by. We have a Mini Crossword to solve, so let’s get right to it!
Spoilers ahead!
How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword
Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.
Across
- 1A. Finish filming — W
- 5A. Capital city with a view of pyramids — C
- 6A. “Now that you mention it, of course!” — A
- 7A. Make fun of mercilessly — R
- 8A. Symbol on an L.A. Chargers helmet — B
Down
- 1D. “Yay!” — W
- 2D. Saudi currency — R
- 3D. “Give it ___!” — A
- 4D. Write on social media — P
- 5D. Pasta or bread, informally — C
Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!
Across
- 1A. Finish filming — WRAP
- 5A. Capital city with a view of pyramids — CAIRO
- 6A. “Now that you mention it, of course!” — AH YES
- 7A. Make fun of mercilessly — ROAST
- 8A. Symbol on an L.A. Chargers helmet — BOLT
Down
- 1D. “Yay!” — WAHOO
- 2D. Saudi currency — RIYAL
- 3D. “Give it ___!” — A REST
- 4D. Write on social media — POST
- 5D. Pasta or bread, informally — CARB
Here are the filled in answers:
Today’s Mini
Screenshot: Erik Kain
Some of these were easy, others I figured out by filling in the ones I knew. WRAP made for a quick start, and I knocked out CAIRO right after that, but I wasn’t sure about the next ACROSS clues, so I moved to DOWN. I had to skip ahead to AREST, POST and CARB and then some of the ones I skipped became obvious. This is one of those puzzles that shows my weakness with sports. I couldn’t remember what was on an LA Chargers helmet, though I recognized it immediately once I got the answer: BOLT.
