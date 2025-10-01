Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, October 1st

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT

That’s a wrap, folks. September is done. October is here. Time flies by. We have a Mini Crossword to solve, so let’s get right to it!

Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. Finish filming — W

5A. Capital city with a view of pyramids — C

6A. “Now that you mention it, of course!” — A

7A. Make fun of mercilessly — R

8A. Symbol on an L.A. Chargers helmet — B

Down

1D. “Yay!” — W

2D. Saudi currency — R

3D. “Give it ___!” — A

4D. Write on social media — P

5D. Pasta or bread, informally — C

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Finish filming — WRAP

5A. Capital city with a view of pyramids — CAIRO

6A. “Now that you mention it, of course!” — AH YES

7A. Make fun of mercilessly — ROAST

8A. Symbol on an L.A. Chargers helmet — BOLT

Down

1D. “Yay!” — WAHOO

2D. Saudi currency — RIYAL

3D. “Give it ___!” — A REST

4D. Write on social media — POST

5D. Pasta or bread, informally — CARB

Here are the filled in answers:

Today’s Mini Screenshot: Erik Kain

Some of these were easy, others I figured out by filling in the ones I knew. WRAP made for a quick start, and I knocked out CAIRO right after that, but I wasn’t sure about the next ACROSS clues, so I moved to DOWN. I had to skip ahead to AREST, POST and CARB and then some of the ones I skipped became obvious. This is one of those puzzles that shows my weakness with sports. I couldn’t remember what was on an LA Chargers helmet, though I recognized it immediately once I got the answer: BOLT.

How did you do? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more here on my blog. Thanks for reading!