Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 10th

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT

Another Wednesday, another Mini Crossword to solve. I’ve been having a pretty easy time with these this week, so I suppose it’s mostly about trying to get the completion as fast as possible more than anything. Sometimes I burn through them; other times, a single clue will throw me off because it’s a sports reference that I’m utterly clueless about, or some pop star whose work I’m just not familiar enough with, or because my brain abandons me in my moment of need. In any case, clues and answers for today’s Mini are below!

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble — J

6A. Largest airport in the Midwest — O

7A. The Devil — S

8A. “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) — K

9A. Busy org. on April 15th — I

Down

1D. ___ A. Bank (menswear retailer) — J

2D. Yellowish-brown pants material — K

3D. Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia — Q

4D. Pictures of fractures, perhaps — X

5D. In a chill state of mind — Z

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

1A. In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble — JKQXZ

6A. Largest airport in the Midwest — OHARE

7A. The Devil — SATAN

8A. “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) — KAY

9A. Busy org. on April 15th — IRS

Down

1D. ___ A. Bank (menswear retailer) — JOS

2D. Yellowish-brown pants material — KHAKI

3D. Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia — QATAR

4D. Pictures of fractures, perhaps — XRAYS

5D. In a chill state of mind — ZEN

Today’s Mini Screenshot: Erik Kain

I really confused myself with 1-Across. I know the clue said “in alphabetical order” but my renegade brain wanted to do it in order of point value first. Point value, then alphabetical, which would mean K comes first. But I knew that couldn’t be true because I was totally sure KHAKI was 2-Down and QATAR was 3-down so then I got flustered and 1-Down was no help, as I am not familiar with that brand . . . but I finally got a grip and figured it out and it only took me 1:36! Sheesh.

