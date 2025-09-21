The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the last full day of summer, Pipsqueaks, so make the most of it. Tomorrow at 11:19 am PT / 2:19 pm ET we take summer out back and put it down. Fall rises. Regime change in the cyclical war of the seasons. That means you have just one more summer Pips to solve. Let’s get to it! Looking for Saturday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or… The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the last full day of summer, Pipsqueaks, so make the most of it. Tomorrow at 11:19 am PT / 2:19 pm ET we take summer out back and put it down. Fall rises. Regime change in the cyclical war of the seasons. That means you have just one more summer Pips to solve. Let’s get to it! Looking for Saturday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or…

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:03
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185249+0.01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415+1.12%
GET
GET$0.00732-2.54%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0081087+5.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08959+4.19%

It’s the last full day of summer, Pipsqueaks, so make the most of it. Tomorrow at 11:19 am PT / 2:19 pm ET we take summer out back and put it down. Fall rises. Regime change in the cyclical war of the seasons. That means you have just one more summer Pips to solve. Let’s get to it!

Looking for Saturdays Pips? Read our guide right here.

How To Play Pips

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers.

Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips:

Pips example

Screenshot: Erik Kain

As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong.

Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are:

  • = All pips must equal one another in this group.
  • ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group.
  • > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number.
  • < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number.
  • An exact number (like 6) The pip must equal this exact number.
  • Tiles with no conditions can be anything.

In order to win, you have to use up all your dominoes by filling in all the squares, making sure to fit each condition. Play today’s Pips puzzle here.

Today’s Pips Solution

Below are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tier Pips. After that, I’ll walk you through the Difficult puzzle. Spoilers ahead.

Easy

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Medium

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Difficult

Let’s do a complete walkthrough of today’s Difficult Pips. It starts out like this:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This is a fun Pips and it actually reminds me of some of the Mini Crosswords I’ve played in the past. It looks a little like the original Crossword Puzzle actually, though this would make an even harder Pips:

In any case, it’s a cool shape and different from anything we’ve seen.

Step 1

There are a few things we can establish early on. We have several double dominoes and I like these for the outside Purple =, Green 0 and Blue 10 groups. Obviously we can’t use a double on the left side, as that’s a Green 3 tile and an Orange >4 tile.

We also have a big Pink ≠ group in the middle and that Dark Blue 18 that we know requires all 6’s. We’ll start by placing the 5/5 domino in Blue 10, the 4/4 domino in Purple = and the 0/0 domino in the Green 0 group. Based on the remaining 6’s, I know one will need to go in Pink ≠ down into Green 0 and one will need to go in Pink 1 up into Dark Blue 18. That leaves us with the 3/6 which I’m guessing will work for the left-side Green 3 tile and Orange >4 tile. Like so:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Step 2

Next, we’ll place the 1/6 domino from Pink 1 into Dark Blue 18 and the 6/6 domino in the remaining Dark Blue 18 squares. We have a Purple 4, so we’ll place the 4/3 domino there up into Pink ≠. There’s a Pink 3 that we can use the 3/1 on dropping down into Purple <4.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Solution

That leaves us with just four more dominoes. The 1/2 slots into Orange 1 down into Pink ≠. We’ll do the same with the 5/4 domino from Blue 5 into Pink ≠.

Finally, the 0/6 domino goes where I noted earlier, in the Green 0 tile up into Pink ≠ group, leaving us with a 2/5 domino that slots into Dark Blue 2 up into Pink ≠. And that’s a wrap!

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This is another one of those Pips where I wasn’t 100% sure I was on the right track at first and just kind of made some educated guesses to get started. I had to juggle things once or twice when I played, but it was easy enough in the end. A fun one—not too hard, not too difficult. How did you do?

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/20/todays-nyt-pips-hints-and-solutions-for-sunday-september-21st/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity.
Ethereum
ETH$4,475.85+0.24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 09:00
Share
Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

The post Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras scores the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter-final first-leg match between River Plate and Palmeiras at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 17, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images Palmeiras defeated River Plate 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The Brazilian side will host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final in São Paulo next week. Clash Of South American Giants This is the biggest clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals. Palmeiras has won three Copa Libertadores titles, including back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, and River Plate has won the trophy four times, with the last victory coming against rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final. Palmeiras’ forward #09 Vitor Roque (L) and River Plate’s Chilean defender #17 Paulo Diaz (R) fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Both teams have huge fan bases in their respective nations and both are currently competing for their domestic league as well as the continental title. River Plate hosted the first leg at the incredible Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is now the biggest stadium in South America. Fast Start Takes Palmeiras To Victory Gustavo Gómez opened the scoring for visitors Palmeiras after just six minutes of play. The team in green silenced a sea of red and white with a sucker-punch of a goal from a set-play. New signing from Fulham Andreas Pereira provided the assist and the defender headed…
1
1$0.009217-19.78%
SIX
SIX$0.02242+2.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003393-10.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 23:50
Share
Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

The post Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jason Bateman and Jude Law are dynamic together in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX The new Netflix drama Black Rabbit is set in the high-pressure, high-stakes world of New York City’s nightlife scene, where getting past velvet ropes and into exclusive hotspots means you’re part of the elite crowd. It’s only once you’re in that you realize nothing is as it seems, and anything goes. Co-creators, writers, and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman sat beside Jude Law just hours before the show’s premiere on Netflix to discuss their new limited eight-episode series, which debuted on September 18, and also stars Jason Bateman. This was the first time Law and Bateman have worked together. There were Zoom meetings before filming began, but the two met just once in person prior. “We went for dinner about two weeks before we started shooting to make sure we didn’t hate each other,” Law laughed. “Luckily, we didn’t. And that was it. We just hit the ground running. You never know. Actors approach acting very differently, and so there’s always a sense at the beginning of sniffing each other out. What was very clear was that he was happy to play and would go anywhere,” described Law, detailing the experience and adding, “I also got a sense very quickly that he trusted me as I trusted him. And that meant that we could keep just pushing the boundaries.” The married producing partners were inspired to write this story, which is filled with a wide range of colorful characters, from the wild nights they spent out on the town while living in New York. Their experiences with the city’s exhilarating nightlife and the interesting mix of people they met served as the impetus for this show. In the story, Jake Friedkin…
Threshold
T$0.01659-0.89%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0457-1.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0649-3.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 06:08
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

China's WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

BlockDAG Buying Surges as $0.0013 Offer Nears Its End, DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, BONK Rallies on a Volume Spike!