Today’s Wordle #1526 Hints And Answer For Saturday, August 23rd

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 12:43
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Saturday at last! Huzzah! Time to enjoy another lovely summer weekend. Hopefully it rains. I know, I’m a broken record on the subject of rain, but it keeps getting all ominously cloudy and then . . . nothing. Such a tease.

In any case, let’s solve today’s Wordle!

Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: TREAD (370 words remaining)

The Hint: All together now.

The Clue: This Wordle begins with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

TREAD was a pretty terrible opening guess, but BOINK slashed 370 remaining words down to just three. I really debated between ONION and UNION but went with the one that didn’t have any double letters. Lucky for me, that was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Credit: Erik Kain

I finally beat the Bot after a string of ties and losses. I get 1 point for guessing in three and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. Our August totals narrow to:

Erik: 10 points

Wordle Bot: 14 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word union comes from Middle English unioun, borrowed from Old French union, which itself came from Latin ūniō, meaning “oneness, unity, a single entity.” This Latin term derives from ūnus, meaning “one.” The sense of “an association of people” or “a group joined together for a common purpose” developed in English by the 15th century from this root idea of oneness or being made whole.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

