Today's Wordle #1527 Hints And Answer For Sunday, August 24th

2025/08/24
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Finally, we’re getting some decent rain. I can stop griping about it in my Wordle columns. Rain, rain don’t go away, please stay for another day. It’s so lovely and refreshing after so many days of dry heat.

If it’s rainy where you are, or too hot, and you’d just like to stay inside, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide for all the latest shows and movies. If you’re looking for a good book, check out James Islington’s The Will Of The Many. It’s a really unique, exciting fantasy novel and the start to a really promising new trilogy. Good stuff.

But I digress. Let’s solve today’s Wordle!

Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CRATE (42 words remaining)

The Hint: Don’t inhale around fungi or you might get these in your lungs.

The Clue: This Wordle ends with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Credit: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CRATE is basically the combination of Wordle Bot’s two favorite opening words: SLATE and CRANE. I use it time to time. Today it was pretty good, leaving me with just 42 words remaining. The funny thing is, I almost went with SPORE. It was the other word I was considering guessing for my first guess, and wouldn’t that have been amazing? Fortunately, I decided to use it for my second guess!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and loses it immediately for losing to me. Our August totals are now:

Erik: 13 points

Wordle Bot: 14 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word spore comes from the Greek spora meaning “seed, sowing,” from speirein “to sow, scatter.” It entered English in the early 18th century via New Latin spora (used in scientific contexts for fungi and plants), reflecting the idea of reproductive particles that spread like seeds.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
