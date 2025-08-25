Today’s Wordle #1528 Hints And Answer For Monday, August 25th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The last week of August is finally here. Perhaps I shouldn’t say “finally.” This month has pretty much flown by, as most months do these days. Time flies when you’re having fun, they say. It seems to fly regardless.

It’s Monday. There’s work to be done. Let’s solve this Wordle!

Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining)

The Hint: Joy or merriment.

The Clue: This Wordle has three consonants in a row.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Credit: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

PLANE is normally a pretty good opening guess, but today it was lousy. 377 words remained. HOIST—a pretty frequent second guess for your humble narrator—slashed that down to nine, but gave me three yellow boxes. I could think of a few words that ended with IRTH so I tried GIRTH on for size. That almost got me there. Only BIRTH and MIRTH remained. I flipped a coin. MIRTH for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Credit: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and 0 for tying the Bot. Same with the Bot, who keeps its narrow August lead:

Erik: 13 points

Wordle Bot: 14 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word mirth comes from Old English myrgth, meaning “joy, pleasure, delight.” This in turn developed from myrge (“pleasant, agreeable, sweet”), which is related to Old High German murgi (“short, brief, pleasant”) and Gothic maurgjan (“to shorten”). The semantic shift likely arose from the idea of something being “brief” or “easy” in the sense of being pleasant or agreeable. Over time in Middle English, myrth(e) narrowed to mean joy, amusement, or gladness, often expressed in laughter and festivity.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!