Today’s Wordle #1542 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 8th

Welcome back to your daily Wordle guide, oh my dearest Wordlers. If you’re not playing Pips yet, I highly recommend it. You can read all about the newest game on the NYT Games app right here, and check out my guide for today’s super challenging Pips here. If you’re not interested in a new game and just want to solve today’s Wordle, keep scrolling. Hints, clues and the answer await!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: FRAME (131 words remaining)

The Hint: Baby bird.

The Clue: This is an onomatopoeic word.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

FRAME wasn’t a great starting word today. The best thing about it was that it eliminated the A and E from the board. With a lonely R I guessed one of my go-to second guesses: CHOIR. This slashed away 130 words and left me with just one: CHIRP for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

Shockingly, the Bot and I tied. Again. It’s been a tie every day but one in September. Close games are fun when it’s the NFL, but not particularly exciting for a month-long game of competitive Wordle. Our scores each tick up by one:

Erik: 5 points

Wordle Bot: 8 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word chirp comes from Middle English chirpen (also spelled chirpyn), which was an imitative verb formed to mimic the short, sharp sounds of small birds or insects. It is related to chirken (“to creak, chirp”) and probably influenced by similar onomatopoeic forms across Germanic languages (compare Dutch tjilpen and German zirpen for “chirp, twitter”). Its roots are purely imitative, echoing the sound itself rather than deriving from a concrete Indo-European root.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!