Today’s Wordle #1543 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 9th

Another Tyr’s Day, another Wordle. A Wordle a day keeps the brain-fog away. A Wordle in the hand is worth two on the bush. A Wordle’s worth a thousand words. And so on and so forth. These intros aren’t always supposed to make sense. Sometimes I have nothing to say beyond . . . we have a Wordle to solve. Let’s get right to it!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPORE (146 words remaining)

The Hint: Prank

The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPORE wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t great, either. 146 words remained and I had but one lonesome yellow ‘R’. I slashed that number down to 12 with BRAIN but even then, had too many options. Some of the words I came up with I was pretty sure were past Wordle answers. I settled on TRICK and, much to my surprise, that was the Wordle! Trick? More like TREAT!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

At last, for the very first time in September, I beat the Bot. I get 1 point for that and one for guessing in three. The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. So even though we finally didn’t tie today, our September totals are tied!

Erik: 7 points

Wordle Bot: 7 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word trick comes into English in the late Middle Ages. It derives from Middle English trik or trike, borrowed from Old French trique (“a deceit, cunning, or ruse”), which itself likely comes from Latin tricari (“to trifle, play tricks, haggle”). The Latin root tricae meant “trifles, nonsense, petty obstacles.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!