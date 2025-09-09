Today’s Wordle #1543 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 9th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:54
Threshold
T$0.01639+1.61%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02124+0.37%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.83%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05378+5.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04578+7.01%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another Tyr’s Day, another Wordle. A Wordle a day keeps the brain-fog away. A Wordle in the hand is worth two on the bush. A Wordle’s worth a thousand words. And so on and so forth. These intros aren’t always supposed to make sense. Sometimes I have nothing to say beyond . . . we have a Wordle to solve. Let’s get right to it!

Looking for Monday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPORE (146 words remaining)

The Hint: Prank

The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPORE wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t great, either. 146 words remained and I had but one lonesome yellow ‘R’. I slashed that number down to 12 with BRAIN but even then, had too many options. Some of the words I came up with I was pretty sure were past Wordle answers. I settled on TRICK and, much to my surprise, that was the Wordle! Trick? More like TREAT!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

At last, for the very first time in September, I beat the Bot. I get 1 point for that and one for guessing in three. The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. So even though we finally didn’t tie today, our September totals are tied!

Erik: 7 points

Wordle Bot: 7 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word trick comes into English in the late Middle Ages. It derives from Middle English trik or trike, borrowed from Old French trique (“a deceit, cunning, or ruse”), which itself likely comes from Latin tricari (“to trifle, play tricks, haggle”). The Latin root tricae meant “trifles, nonsense, petty obstacles.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/08/todays-wordle-1543-hints-and-answer-for-tuesday-september-9th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
Union
U$0.01081-5.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+1.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05443-7.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high