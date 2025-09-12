Today’s Wordle #1546 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 12th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 09:44
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Welcome back, Wordlers. It’s practically the weekend. I think we could all use a break from this week. I know I could. In any case, before we kick off our shoes and dive into whatever hobbies and distractions we have handy, let’s knock out today’s Wordle! Oh, and it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, whether you’re positive or negative.

Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CRANE (108 words remaining)

The Hint: Often found after the word “heart”

The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

I figured Wordle Bot hadn’t used CRANE in a long, long time (it’s fixated with SLATE) so I went ahead and used it today. 108 words remained. SPORT only slashed that number down to 10, which was unfortunate. WORTH, thankfully, left me with just one remaining possible solution: THROB for the win.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. 2XP Friday means I double that to -2. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and 1 for beating me, so 2 points x2 = 4. So much for my brief September lead!

Erik: 8 points

Wordle Bot: 11 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word throb comes from Middle English throbben (14th century), meaning “to palpitate, beat, or vibrate.” Its origin is likely imitative—mimicking the sound or sensation of a heartbeat or repeated pulsation—similar to other echoic words. There is no clear Old English ancestor, but it may be related to Middle Low German drobben (“to throb, stamp”). Its sense of “beat rapidly from emotion” (like a heart) developed by the 1500s.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/11/todays-wordle-1546-hints-and-answer-for-friday-september-12th/

