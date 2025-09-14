Today’s Wordle #1548 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 14th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:52

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another lazy Sunday is upon us. The last lazy Sunday of summer. I do love fall, of course. I love the chill in the air at night. I hate to see the green fade, but I love the changing leaves. I’m already thinking about what my Halloween costume will be (my son is going as one of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones and I think I may just copy him!) We’re still about six weeks from that holiday, however, so no rush.

My weekend streaming guide is live, so be sure to check that out for some new show and movie ideas. If you’re watching anything good, I’d love to hear about it also. And we have a Wordle to solve! Let’s solve it!

ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain

Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CHORE (194 words remaining)

The Hint: Making a racket.

The Clue: This Wordle ends with ‘Y’.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CHORE wasn’t a very good opener today, leaving me with 194 possible solutions and one lousy yellow ‘O’. BATON slashed that down to 16, which left me little hope of getting this one in three. I chose POUND next, which cut out all but three words. I could only think of one: NOISY, which (luckily enough) was the Wordle. Huzzah!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for beating me. Our new September totals widen even further to:

Erik: 8 points

Wordle Bot: 14 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word “noisy” comes from Middle English noisī, meaning “boisterous, turbulent,” which was derived from noise + the suffix -y. The root noise comes from Old French noise (“noise, quarrel, disturbance”) and likely from Latin nausea (“sickness, seasickness”), originally referring to a disordered or unsettling sound — something that caused distress or disturbance. So “noisy” literally meant “full of noise or commotion.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/13/todays-wordle-1548-hints-and-answer-for-sunday-september-14th/

