Today’s Wordle #1551 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 17th

It’s Wordle Wednesday again, folks, which means I have an extra puzzle for you to solve before we tackle today’s Wordle. Every Wednesday I spice things up around here with a riddle, brain-teaser, logic puzzle or the occasional visual puzzle. It’s my favorite day of the Wordle week and I hope you enjoy the extra challenge. Here’s today’s:

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: BRAID (501 words remaining)

The Hint: This Wordle has bite.

The Clue: This Wordle has double double letters.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

BRAID was a bad opening guess and I’m not surprised. Sometimes I guess words that aren’t as effective as others just in case. If this had been a “B” word, I’d have had a real leg up on the Wordle Bot. SLOPE cut my 501 remaining possible solutions down to just 20, and then FETCH cut all but two. I actually only came up with one—TEETH—and it’s a good thing, too. Had I thought of TENTH, I probably would have guessed that!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I tied with four guesses which means we both get 0 points and our totals for September remain:

Erik: 9 points

Wordle Bot: 18 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word teeth comes from Old English tēþ (plural of tōþ, “tooth”), from Proto-Germanic tanþs (plural tēþiz), which ultimately derives from Proto-Indo-European h₃dónts (“tooth”). Cognates include German Zähne, Dutch tanden, and Latin dent- (“tooth,” as in dentist).

