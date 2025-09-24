The post Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle: A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead? I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the… The post Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle: A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead? I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the…

Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:18
Threshold
T$0.01551+0.71%
SIX
SIX$0.0208-0.85%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03786-3.68%
GET
GET$0.005794-5.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08552+0.76%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle:

A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead?

I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more.

Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPOIL (243 words remaining)

The Hint: Not sharp.

The Clue: This Wordle has far more vowels than consonants.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPOIL wasn’t a great starting word today, leaving me with 213 remaining solutions. I eliminated two more vowels and cut that number down to just 5 with LEARN. I still had just two yellow letters at this point, however, and my third guess, FLUNG, left me with two possibilities, though at least I had some green boxes. The only word I could come up with was BLUNT, and lucky for me, that was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Another tie today. The Wordle Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and I get 0 for guessing in four and we both get 0 for tying, which leaves our September totals at:

Erik: 15 points

Wordle Bot: 20 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word blunt comes from Middle English blont (14th century), meaning “dull, obtuse, or slow-witted.” Its exact origin is uncertain, but it may be related to Old Norse blunda (“to close the eyes, doze”) or Middle Dutch blont (“dull, blunt, stupid”). The sense of “having a dull edge” is the oldest, with the figurative meaning of “abrupt, plainspoken” developing later in the 16th century.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/23/todays-wordle-1558-hints-and-answer-for-wednesday-september-24th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004642-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
MAY
MAY$0.03984-1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38
Share
US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards