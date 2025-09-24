Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle:

A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead?

I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPOIL (243 words remaining)

The Hint: Not sharp.

The Clue: This Wordle has far more vowels than consonants.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPOIL wasn’t a great starting word today, leaving me with 213 remaining solutions. I eliminated two more vowels and cut that number down to just 5 with LEARN. I still had just two yellow letters at this point, however, and my third guess, FLUNG, left me with two possibilities, though at least I had some green boxes. The only word I could come up with was BLUNT, and lucky for me, that was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Another tie today. The Wordle Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and I get 0 for guessing in four and we both get 0 for tying, which leaves our September totals at:

Erik: 15 points

Wordle Bot: 20 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word blunt comes from Middle English blont (14th century), meaning “dull, obtuse, or slow-witted.” Its exact origin is uncertain, but it may be related to Old Norse blunda (“to close the eyes, doze”) or Middle Dutch blont (“dull, blunt, stupid”). The sense of “having a dull edge” is the oldest, with the figurative meaning of “abrupt, plainspoken” developing later in the 16th century.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!