Together AI Enhances Fine-Tuning Platform with Larger Models and Hugging Face Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:45
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000299-0.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0951-4.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015979-3.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1439+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15946-0.81%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014911+1.67%


Lawrence Jengar
Sep 10, 2025 19:13

Together AI unveils major upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, including support for 100B+ parameter models, extended context lengths, and improved integration with Hugging Face Hub.





Together AI has announced significant upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, aiming to streamline the model customization process for AI developers. The latest enhancements include the ability to train models with over 100 billion parameters, extended context lengths, and enhanced integration with the Hugging Face Hub, according to Together AI.

Expanding Model Capacity

The platform now supports a range of new large models, such as DeepSeek-R1, Qwen3-235B, and Llama 4 Maverick. These models are designed to perform complex tasks, sometimes rivaling proprietary models. The platform’s engineering optimizations allow for efficient training of these large-scale models, reducing both costs and time investments.

Longer Context Lengths

Responding to the growing need for long-context processing, Together AI has overhauled its training systems to support increased context lengths. Developers can now utilize context lengths of up to 131k tokens for certain models, enhancing the platform’s capability to handle complex and lengthy data inputs.

Integration with Hugging Face Hub

The integration with Hugging Face Hub allows developers to fine-tune a wide array of models hosted on the platform. This feature enables users to start with a pre-adapted model and further customize it for specific tasks. Additionally, outputs from training runs can be directly saved into a repository on the Hub, facilitating seamless model management.

Advanced Training Objectives

Together AI has also expanded its support for Preference Optimization with new training objectives, such as length-normalized DPO and SimPO, offering more flexibility in training on preference data. The platform now supports the maximum batch size setting, optimizing the training process across different models and modes.

These enhancements are part of Together AI’s commitment to provide cutting-edge tools for AI researchers and engineers. With these new features, the Fine-Tuning Platform is positioned to support even the most demanding AI development tasks, making it a cornerstone for innovation in machine learning.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/together-ai-enhances-fine-tuning-platform-larger-models

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator