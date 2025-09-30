ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP witnessed significant inflows of over $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the cryptocurrency bucked the trend that hit top coins last week. Summary XRP recorded inflows of $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the altcoin attracted investors. The anticipation around upcoming ETF approvals has helped the surge in inflows. XRP saw significant volumes when the REX-Osprey XRP ETF launched. As crypto exchange-traded products recorded a total of $812 million in outflows this past week, XRP digital asset investment products attracted inflows. Crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Sept. 29 that the global digital-asset ETP market recorded outflows as investor sentiment around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts took a slight bump amid stronger-than-anticipated U.S. macroeconomic data. However, as Bitcoin (BTC) saw $719 million in outflows over the week, with price also dipping to under $109,000, XRP (XRP) recorded the second most inflows with its $93 million behind Solana (SOL) with $291 million.  Both Solana and XRP, the cryptocurrency by Ripple, stood out in terms of inflows amid increased anticipation around exchange-traded funds, CoinShares noted. Investor expectations for a regulatory nod for an XRP ETF have increased in recent weeks, with the market witnessing a significant milestone with the launch of the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF. As the ETF, filed under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Act of 1940, notched record volumes on the debut day, analysts pointed to approaching deadlines for a SEC decision for top crypto spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Is XRP ETFs set for approval? Check SEC’s generic listing rules This anticipation rose as the SEC approved proposed rule changes for generic listing standards for ETPs offering spot exposure to commodities, digital assets included. Approval means exchanges can now list spot ETFs that meet set generic listing rules “without… The post Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP witnessed significant inflows of over $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the cryptocurrency bucked the trend that hit top coins last week. Summary XRP recorded inflows of $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the altcoin attracted investors. The anticipation around upcoming ETF approvals has helped the surge in inflows. XRP saw significant volumes when the REX-Osprey XRP ETF launched. As crypto exchange-traded products recorded a total of $812 million in outflows this past week, XRP digital asset investment products attracted inflows. Crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Sept. 29 that the global digital-asset ETP market recorded outflows as investor sentiment around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts took a slight bump amid stronger-than-anticipated U.S. macroeconomic data. However, as Bitcoin (BTC) saw $719 million in outflows over the week, with price also dipping to under $109,000, XRP (XRP) recorded the second most inflows with its $93 million behind Solana (SOL) with $291 million.  Both Solana and XRP, the cryptocurrency by Ripple, stood out in terms of inflows amid increased anticipation around exchange-traded funds, CoinShares noted. Investor expectations for a regulatory nod for an XRP ETF have increased in recent weeks, with the market witnessing a significant milestone with the launch of the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF. As the ETF, filed under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Act of 1940, notched record volumes on the debut day, analysts pointed to approaching deadlines for a SEC decision for top crypto spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Is XRP ETFs set for approval? Check SEC’s generic listing rules This anticipation rose as the SEC approved proposed rule changes for generic listing standards for ETPs offering spot exposure to commodities, digital assets included. Approval means exchanges can now list spot ETFs that meet set generic listing rules “without…

Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 06:03
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006526-5,17%
COM
COM$0,003977-21,92%
XRP
XRP$2,2982-5,05%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

XRP witnessed significant inflows of over $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the cryptocurrency bucked the trend that hit top coins last week.

Summary

  • XRP recorded inflows of $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the altcoin attracted investors.
  • The anticipation around upcoming ETF approvals has helped the surge in inflows.
  • XRP saw significant volumes when the REX-Osprey XRP ETF launched.

As crypto exchange-traded products recorded a total of $812 million in outflows this past week, XRP digital asset investment products attracted inflows.

Crypto asset manager CoinShares reported on Sept. 29 that the global digital-asset ETP market recorded outflows as investor sentiment around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts took a slight bump amid stronger-than-anticipated U.S. macroeconomic data.

However, as Bitcoin (BTC) saw $719 million in outflows over the week, with price also dipping to under $109,000, XRP (XRP) recorded the second most inflows with its $93 million behind Solana (SOL) with $291 million. 

Both Solana and XRP, the cryptocurrency by Ripple, stood out in terms of inflows amid increased anticipation around exchange-traded funds, CoinShares noted. Investor expectations for a regulatory nod for an XRP ETF have increased in recent weeks, with the market witnessing a significant milestone with the launch of the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF.

As the ETF, filed under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Act of 1940, notched record volumes on the debut day, analysts pointed to approaching deadlines for a SEC decision for top crypto spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Is XRP ETFs set for approval? Check SEC’s generic listing rules

This anticipation rose as the SEC approved proposed rule changes for generic listing standards for ETPs offering spot exposure to commodities, digital assets included.

Approval means exchanges can now list spot ETFs that meet set generic listing rules “without first submitting a proposed rule change to the Commission.”

On Sept. 29, the SEC reportedly asked ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for various ETFs, signaling simplified rules were in action. With XRP among the tokens with futures on exchanges for the past six months, anticipation is that the SEC can greenlight XRP spot ETFs at any time.

Source: https://crypto.news/xrp-news-token-sees-93m-inflows-as-etf-decision-nears/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0,007084-18,03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00011225-9,54%
Wink
LIKE$0,004743-5,36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006517-5,30%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0,1647-7,98%
Major
MAJOR$0,0988-4,58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 142,03
$104 142,03$104 142,03

-1,51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 538,57
$3 538,57$3 538,57

-1,40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$163,97
$163,97$163,97

-1,66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2982
$2,2982$2,2982

-1,23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16645
$0,16645$0,16645

-0,30%