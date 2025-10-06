Token unlocks this week: Aethir and Aptos lead $555 million token release schedule

The crypto market faces over $555 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with Aethir (ATH) and Aptos (APT) leading the release schedule according to Tokenomist data.

Eight projects have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million, including ATH, APT, LINEA, BABY, and BB. Linear unlocks exceeding $1 million daily affect 13+ projects led by Solana, TRUMP, and Worldcoin.

Aethir dominates $200M cliff unlock schedule

Aethir leads the cliff unlock schedule with 1.26 billion ATH tokens worth $68.06 million to be released between October 6 and October 13. The decentralized GPU computing network’s unlock represents 10.32% of the total unlock supply.

Aptos posts the second-largest cliff unlock at $61.53 million, releasing 11.31 million APT tokens representing just 1.61% of the unlock supply. LINEA records $29.12 million in unlocks, releasing 1.08 billion tokens, which is 6.98% of unlock supply. BABY follows with 321.60 million tokens worth $16.98 million, comprising 12.02% of unlock supply. This is the highest percentage among major cliff releases.

Major token unlocks scheduled between October 6 and 13. Source: Cryptopolitan Media

BB unlocks 42.89 million tokens valued at $8.49 million, representing 10.47% of supply. The double-digit percentage unlock creates meaningful circulating supply expansion for the smaller market cap asset.

HOME releases 250 million tokens worth $7.45 million (9.19% of supply) while IO contributes 13.29 million tokens valued at $7.40 million (6.11%). MOVE completes major cliff releases with 50 million tokens worth $5.71 million, representing 1.82% of supply.

Solana dominates $290M linear unlock schedule

Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $115.16 million released continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of circulating supply.

TRUMP token follows with 4.89 million tokens worth $38.05 million, which is 1.52% of circulating supply. Worldcoin contributes 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $46.90 million (0.97% of supply) through continuous daily releases.

Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release worth $23.06 million is a negligible 0.06% of the meme coin’s massive circulation base. Impossible Finance releases 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $22.41 million representing 0.73% of circulating supply.

AVAX unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $21.15 million (0.14% of supply), maintaining Avalanche’s steady vesting rhythm. ASTER contributes 10.28 million tokens worth $19.44 million (0.30% of supply) following recent attention from celebrity endorsements.

TIA releases 6.96 million tokens valued at $11.94 million (0.90% of supply) while SUI unlocks 3.01 million tokens worth $10.79 million (0.09%). ETHFI faces 8.46 million token unlocks valued at $15.44 million, representing 2.04% of circulating supply.

Polkadot contributes 2.30 million DOT worth $9.55 million (0.14%), Bittensor releases 34,140 TAO tokens valued at $7.99 million (0.33%), and NEAR unlocks 2.97 million tokens worth $8.84 million (0.25%).

Lesser-known projects face significant unlocks

Token unlock data from CoinMarketCap reveals several smaller projects experiencing meaningful vesting milestones this week. IDRISS releases 12.65 million tokens worth $76,340.25, which is 1.26% of total locked supply. The project maintains 45.33% unlock progress with 100 million IDRISS in circulating supply.

SynFutures unlocks 199.71 million F tokens valued at $2.37 million. The release is 2.00% of total locked supply, with current unlock progress at 25.75%. SeaFi will unlock 1.41 million SPT tokens, which is 1.41% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress stands at 73.44%, indicating late-stage vesting with 72.91 million SPT in circulation.

OpenLeverage shows 59.46% unlock progress with 16.08 million OLE tokens scheduled for release representing 1.61% of total locked supply. Palio token’s next unlock of 13.12 million tokens is worth $46,414.1. Current unlock progress shows up at 19.91% with 190 million PAL already circulating. The early-stage unlock schedule indicates substantial future vesting remains, creating long-term supply overhang concerns for smaller market cap holders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/aethir-aptos-lead-token-unlocks-this-week/