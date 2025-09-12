Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 14:30
Threshold
T$0.01655+0.73%
Union
U$0.00931-3.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.0643+2.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04587-3.35%
Allo
RWA$0.005109-5.59%

BitcoinWorld

Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution?

The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with incredible news! On-chain Tokenized Assets have achieved an astounding milestone, with their Total Value Locked (TVL) now exceeding $29 billion. This marks a phenomenal doubling since the beginning of the year, signaling a major shift in how real-world assets (RWAs) are integrated into the digital economy.

What Are Tokenized Assets and Why Do They Matter?

At its core, a Tokenized Asset is a digital representation of a real-world, tangible or intangible asset on a blockchain. Think of it as taking something valuable, like real estate, fine art, or even government bonds, and converting its ownership rights into a digital token.

  • These tokens can then be bought, sold, and traded on a blockchain.
  • This process brings the transparency, efficiency, and immutability of blockchain technology to traditional financial instruments.
  • Ultimately, it bridges the gap between conventional finance and the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The Phenomenal Surge: Unpacking the $29B TVL in Tokenized Assets

The recent surge in Tokenized Assets is truly remarkable. Cointelegraph reported that the TVL has surpassed $29 billion, doubling its value year-to-date. This isn’t just a fleeting trend; it reflects growing confidence and adoption within the market.

Moreover, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies that specifically support RWA tokenization has reached a new all-time high. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that projects like Chainlink (LINK), Ondo Finance (ONDO), and Avalanche (AVAX) collectively saw their market cap jump from $67 billion to $76 billion in just seven days. This significant increase underscores the expanding ecosystem built around bringing real-world value on-chain.

Unlocking Value: Key Benefits of Embracing Tokenized Assets

The appeal of Tokenized Assets lies in the numerous advantages they offer over traditional asset management. These benefits are driving both institutional and retail interest, fostering this rapid growth.

  • Enhanced Liquidity: Historically illiquid assets, such as real estate or private equity, become more liquid as they can be easily traded on digital exchanges.
  • Fractional Ownership: Tokenization allows assets to be divided into smaller, more affordable units. This democratizes investment, making high-value assets accessible to a wider range of investors.
  • Transparency and Efficiency: Blockchain technology provides an immutable record of ownership and transactions, reducing fraud and streamlining administrative processes.
  • Global Accessibility: Investors worldwide can access opportunities without geographical barriers or complex traditional brokerage systems.
  • Lower Costs: Reduced intermediaries and automated processes can lead to lower transaction fees and operational expenses.

Navigating the Path: What Challenges Do Tokenized Assets Face?

Despite the immense potential, the journey for Tokenized Assets is not without its hurdles. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustained growth and widespread adoption.

  • Regulatory Landscape: The legal and regulatory frameworks for digital assets are still evolving and vary significantly across different jurisdictions. This creates uncertainty for issuers and investors alike.
  • Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between different blockchains and traditional financial systems remains a technical challenge.
  • Security Risks: While blockchain is inherently secure, smart contract vulnerabilities or platform exploits can still pose risks to tokenized assets.
  • Valuation and Oracles: Accurately valuing real-world assets and reliably bringing that data on-chain requires robust oracle solutions.

Leading the Charge: Key Projects Driving Tokenized Asset Innovation

Several prominent blockchain projects are at the forefront of the Tokenized Assets revolution, each playing a vital role in shaping this emerging landscape. Their innovations are crucial for connecting the physical world to the digital one.

  • Chainlink (LINK): As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides secure and reliable real-world data to smart contracts. This is essential for verifying the status and value of underlying RWAs.
  • Ondo Finance (ONDO): Ondo focuses on bringing institutional-grade financial products, such as tokenized U.S. Treasuries and money market funds, to the blockchain. It offers a bridge for traditional investors to access DeFi yields.
  • Avalanche (AVAX): Known for its high throughput and scalability, Avalanche provides a robust platform for enterprises and DeFi protocols to build and deploy RWA tokenization projects efficiently.

The Future is Bright: What’s Next for Tokenized Assets?

The doubling of TVL in Tokenized Assets is likely just the beginning. Experts predict continued growth as more asset classes, from commodities and intellectual property to carbon credits, find their way onto the blockchain. Institutional adoption is expected to accelerate, driven by the desire for greater efficiency, transparency, and new investment opportunities.

This transformative trend has the potential to reshape global finance, making markets more accessible, liquid, and efficient for everyone. The convergence of traditional finance with decentralized technology is creating a powerful new paradigm.

In conclusion, the surge to over $29 billion in Tokenized Assets TVL is a clear indicator of a maturing market and a growing acceptance of blockchain’s power to digitize and democratize ownership. As technology evolves and regulatory clarity improves, we can anticipate an even more vibrant and impactful future for real-world assets on-chain.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Assets

Q1: What is the main difference between a cryptocurrency and a tokenized asset?

A1: A cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) typically serves as a native currency of a blockchain or a medium of exchange. A tokenized asset, however, is a digital representation of an existing real-world asset, like real estate or gold, on a blockchain, giving it digital ownership and transferability.

Q2: Can any real-world asset be tokenized?

A2: Theoretically, yes. Any asset with definable ownership and value can be tokenized. This includes tangible assets like property, art, and commodities, as well as intangible assets like intellectual property or royalties.

Q3: What role do smart contracts play in tokenization?

A3: Smart contracts are crucial. They automate the rules and conditions governing the tokenized asset, such as ownership transfers, dividend payouts, or voting rights, ensuring transparency and execution without intermediaries.

Q4: Is investing in tokenized assets safe?

A4: While blockchain technology offers enhanced security and transparency, risks still exist. These include regulatory uncertainty, smart contract vulnerabilities, market volatility, and the need for robust legal frameworks to link the digital token to the physical asset.

Q5: How does tokenization benefit small investors?

A5: Tokenization enables fractional ownership, meaning small investors can buy a portion of a high-value asset (like a fraction of a building) that would otherwise be inaccessible. This lowers the barrier to entry for many investment opportunities.

Enjoyed this insight into the booming world of tokenized assets? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this transformative trend in finance!

To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption.

This post Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$905.4+0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1468+2.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002639+2.64%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

In fact, when people hold tokens, especially when they plan to hold them for a long time, they still hope to have a place where they can deposit and withdraw them at any time, manage their single currency, and earn interest based on the currency. However, impermanent loss and the need to add two tokens have always been the biggest obstacles preventing users and institutions from adding LPs. Therefore, is it possible to express the relationship between LP's impermanent loss and normal single currency price fluctuations through a formula? Then adjust the LP according to the formula so that the LP value fluctuates with the spot value, thereby reducing the impermanent loss to 0? Curve founder Michael Egorov's new project, Yield Basis, addresses this problem. He discovered that if the change in spot value is P, then when tokens are added to the LP, the change in LP value is √p (square root of p). (Related article: " Curve founder's new project is about to launch on mainnet: How to earn Bitcoin and avoid impermanent loss using Yield Basis? ") Readers who have learned second-grade mathematics should know that √p * √p = P. As long as the value of LP is doubled, the changes in LP value can be anchored to the spot price. How do you double your investment? That’s right, leverage! This is the compounding leverage strategy, one of the core principles of yieldbasis. This strategy leverages user deposits to collateralize loans on the backend, achieving 2x compound leverage. This allows LP value fluctuations to be anchored to the spot market, eliminating impermanent loss. The problem is that when LP is added, it is still represented by two tokens. For example, in the BTC-USDT trading pair, although in yieldbasis, users only need to deposit a single currency into the agreement, and complex steps such as lending are automatically completed by the back-end smart contract, what should be done if the token price fluctuates and the LP debt deviates? This requires the help of a third party, an arbitrageur. This is another core principle of yieldbasis: Virtual Pool, Rebalancing AMM, and Flash Loans. Through these functions, third-party arbitrageurs help users balance their LP debts. It's important to note that YieldBasis reserves a portion of its total revenue to incentivize arbitrageurs and maintain system balance. Therefore, LPs do not suffer losses during the arbitrage process. YieldBasis backtested historical data from 2019 to 2024. During the 2021 bull market, the APR peaked at 60%. During relatively quiet market conditions, the APR was around 9-10%. During this period, the price risk exposure of the BTC/USD liquidity pool was similar to that of holding BTC alone. The project will issue a separate token. According to The Block, it has already raised $5 million at a token valuation of $50 million, and the round of financing was oversubscribed 15 times. The TVL contributed to yieldbasis will eventually be added to Curve. Essentially, yieldbasis adds liquidity to Curve by addressing impermanent loss. Impact on Curve, The direct impact is mainly reflected in: 1) Increasing Curve TVL and pool depth, expected to bring more trading volume and fee income; 2) Rebalancing generates additional transactions, increasing Curve revenue; 3) Increase the demand for crvUSD and generate minting income. ———————————————————————————————————— In terms of product implementation, Yieldbasis abstracts the complexity of the mathematical principles behind it. All users need to do is deposit a single currency. According to the information disclosed so far, only BTC is supported in the early stage. https://x.com/yieldbasis/status/1962636033641849063 As mentioned earlier, the essence of the yieldbasis principle is to use leveraged lending to transform the mathematical curve of LP value fluctuations (√p) into P. This allows LP value fluctuations to track spot market fluctuations, reducing uncompensated losses to zero. Concepts such as lending, virtual pools, rebalancing AMMs, and arbitrage all serve this purpose. In actual backend operations, yieldbasis will automatically implement a compound leverage strategy, pledging user assets, lending crvUSD, and then forming LPs to maintain a 2x compound leverage. Through virtual pools, rebalancing AMMs, and flash loans, arbitrageurs are allowed to participate, and the leverage ratio of user positions is maintained at 2x, thereby eliminating LP's impermanent loss and allowing LP value fluctuations to be anchored to token fluctuations. The yieldbasis product process is as follows: 1/ Users deposit BTC (or ETH) and receive ybBTC (or ybETH) as a voucher. (The operation required by the user has actually been completed at this step.) After that, everything is automatically operated by the yieldbasis system. 2/ Leveraged lending Use the user's deposited BTC (or ETH) as collateral to borrow an equivalent amount of crvUSD. Deposit BTC (or ETH) and borrowed crvUSD into the Curve liquidity pool, maintaining 2x leverage (debt is always half of the LP value). Regarding the implementation of 2x leverage, although the white paper does not explain it in detail, official documents suggest that: The key lies in the particularity of LP Token: 1) LP Token itself contains 50% stablecoins, which is lower risk as collateral than a single asset; 2) The system may set special collateral parameters for LP Tokens: 3) Achieving a collateralization ratio close to 100% through dedicated CDPs; 3/ Automatic rebalancing to cope with price fluctuations For the specific implementation process, please refer to the white paper. The mathematical calculations involved are really too complicated. But in general, Automatically maintained by rebalancing AMMs and arbitrageurs: 1) When BTC rises: arbitrageurs help the system borrow more crvUSD, increasing LP; 2) When BTC falls: Arbitrageurs help the system redeem some LPs and repay debts; 3) The arbitrageur makes a small profit and the system returns to 2x leverage. ———————————————————————————————————— Okay, finally, I'll try to explain the mathematical foundations of yieldbasis, because it's truly fascinating. Of course, I recommend reading it before bed for excellent results. The mathematical core of yieldbasis is, pLP =√p. In summary, in classic AMMs, liquidity prices follow the relationship pLP = √p. By applying compound leverage of L=2, the price performance can be transformed from √p to p, which makes the leveraged LP position price performance the same as a single asset (such as BTC). Explain, AMM constant product formula x * y = k, where x = the amount of stablecoin (e.g. USD) in the pool y = the amount of crypto assets (e.g. BTC) in the pool k = constant Assuming the BTC price is p (denominated in USD), then x = p * y In fact, the two tokens of the LP group are equal in value, 50/50. Therefore, the total value of the LP can be expressed as py squared, that is, k = py². So, y = √(k/p) (√ is not a check sign, it’s a square root. Think back to high school math, oh no) x = p · y = p · √(k/p) = √(p*k) Total LP value = x + p * y = √(p·k) + p·√(k/p) = √(p·k) + √(p²·k/p) = √(p·k) + √(p·k) = 2√(p·k) Then, assuming that the asset price is at t0 at the initial moment and then changes to t1, then LP initial total value = 2√(p₀·k) LP total value after change = 2√(p₁·k) Change ratio = LP total value after change / LP initial total value = 2√(p₁·k) / 2√(p₀·k) = √(p₁/p₀) Assuming that at the initial time t0, the asset price is 1 unit, then the rate of change in value = √(p₁/1) = √p₁ This is the origin of pLP = √p, pLP is the relative change in LP value, and √p is this value. That is, when the BTC price quadruples, the LP value only doubles by √4 = 2. This is the root cause of impermanent loss. This is why we need to add 2x leverage. (√p)² = p. This means that after adding 2x leverage, the change in LP becomes P, the spot price, eliminating impermanent loss. You can now focus on collecting transaction fees. Hello, are you asleep?
Gravity
G$0.01179+0.68%
Sidekick
K$0.1705+2.46%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004177-3.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 15:00
Share
Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

Lyno AI is a top cryptocurrency presale in 2025 with a token price of 0.050 that investors cannot overlook. The Early Bird stage tokens are moving briskly with 436,908 tokens sold and $21,845 raised. Here we draw parallels between the rising momentum in Lyno AI and what took place with Ozak AI and BlockchainFX. The […] The post Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-4.10%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days