Tokenized institutional alternative funds surge 47% in 30 days to $1.7 billion

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, RWA.xyz data shows that tokenized institutional alternative funds (IAFs) have surged 47% in size over the past 30 days, reaching a total value of $1.74 billion. All protocols, except Libre Capital, have seen percentage growth over the past 30 days. Centrifuge saw the strongest growth, with its market capitalization expanding 252% to $704 million, capturing a 40.4% share of the IAF market. Securitize followed closely behind with 14 tokenized IAFs and a total value of $652 million, holding a 37.5% market share. Other major protocols include Superstate (fund value $206 million) and OnRe (fund value $102 million).

