‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:13
Journalist

Posted: September 24, 2025

Key Takeaways 

Why does CFTC want to include stablecoins in derivatives markets?

To allow 24/7 settlement, liquidity management, and drive innovation. 

When will CFTC’s tokenized asset plan go live? 

The details will be known after public input is collected by the 20th of October. 

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is doubling down on crypto, with the latest plans to add stablecoins and other tokenized assets as collateral in regulated derivatives markets. 

In a statement on the 23rd of September, CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the move would ‘drive progress’ in derivatives markets. She added, 

Crypto leaders hail the move

Currently, traders only use cash and government securities like T-bills as collateral (also known as margin) in the regulated derivatives market.

As such, the plan to include stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral alternatives is another win for crypto. 

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino welcomed the update as a ‘step toward strengthening U.S. leadership in global finance and market competitiveness.’ He added,

Ripple’s SVP of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, also echoed the same stance, highlighting that tokenized collateral would ‘drive greater efficiency and transparency’ in derivatives markets. 

Additionally, Coinbase and Circle representatives, who are part of the CFTC’s plans, reiterated that the move would drive financial innovation in the U.S.

But the alternatives won’t stop at stablecoins and tokenized assets, added Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek. He noted

For the tokenized assets provider, Ondo [ONDO] Finance, the move to include crypto in the trillion-dollar derivatives market would blur the lines between traditional and tokenized finance. 

Since August, the agency’s Crypto Sprint has unveiled several regulatory initiatives to achieve President Donald Trump’s digital asset vision.

CFTC has since greenlighted listing of spot crypto trading on national and Futures exchanges

It has collaborated with the SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ to further offer clarity in the sector as part of their dual oversight.

In fact, the regulators are expected to have a joint roundtable on the 29th of September to harmonize some regulatory issues. 

That said, CFTC expect public input on the tokenized collateral plan by the 20th of October, before crafting a rule-making on the same.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/tokenized-markets-are-here-cftc-to-allow-stablecoins-in-derivatives-markets/

