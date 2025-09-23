Tokenized securities infrastructure firm Synthesys completes $11 million in seed and strategic funding

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, Singapore startup Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) announced that it has completed US$11 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing to build tokenized securities infrastructure. This round of financing was led by Mark Pui.
According to reports, Synthesys (formerly Equitize), founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that brings together more than 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates cross-jurisdictional compliance and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.