Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 11:13
1
1$0.013436+1,243.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198128-0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,158.29+0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1341+2.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1481+4.29%

On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets.

The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers.

“Yet” and Its Global Significance

Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market.

Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining

Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business.

Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and reduce perceived barriers for non-tech companies exploring Web3 or AI projects.

Hybrid DAT Model: Traditional Commerce Meets Digital Asset Management

Gyet plans to grow its Bitcoin reserves through both direct purchases and mining while pursuing AI-based services and potential acquisitions to broaden its business portfolio. The company intends to combine its nationwide retail presence with emerging digital technologies to create a hybrid model of traditional commerce and cryptocurrency management.

To support expansion, Gyet increased its authorized share count from 31 million to 90 million, giving it greater flexibility for future financing and capital planning.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tokyo-fashion-brand-expands-into-bitcoin-and-ai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP