Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday.

Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured.

It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July:

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel

All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood kind, rather than entangling him in some sort of grand, cosmic, multiverse adventure again like in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which to its credit, earned an enormous $1.9 billion worldwide).

It’s already been confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will appear in some capacity in the film, a hero(ish) who has about as street-level as you get in the Marvel universe. He’s had a recurring role in Daredevil, though no word on if that hero will show up. Previously, Matt Murdock appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer, before Daredevil returned to the MCU with his new show, Born Again. Spider-Man is probably the highest-profile character that is not apparently heading to Avengers: Doomsday, and his film will be out six months before that releases. It could lead into it in some way, but that could be something as small as a post-credits tease.

It’s great news that Holland does not seem to be seriously injured, albeit any sort of concussion is not good, obviously. He should take the time he needs and return to filming whenever it’s safe again.

