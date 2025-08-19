Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 21:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.478-3.54%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000271-3.55%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.994+6.34%
Ethereum
ETH$4,186.85-3.24%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415-9.78%

A prominent Ethereum (ETH) evangelist is interpreting the cryptocurrency’s recent sharp decline as a beneficial pause rather than a bearish reversal.

Tom Lee of Fundstrat sees the drop toward $4,150 not as a reason for alarm, but as a “healthy” development that could set the stage for a run toward $5,100.

A Strategic Pullback Before Higher Gains

Lee shared analysis from Fundstrat’s Head of Technical Strategy, Mark Newton, in an August 19 post on X, where the analyst indicated that Ethereum is undergoing a “minor correction” that could see its price move down to a range between $4,075 and $4,150 by the middle of this week.

Newton described this potential entry zone as presenting a “very good risk/reward” opportunity, with an expectation that the asset will subsequently advance to approximately $5,100, marking a new all-time high.

His projection dovetails with observations from other market watchers, who point to the CME futures gap near $4,070 as a magnet level. Ethereum dipped from last week’s high of $4,776 and was trading around $4,293 at the time of writing, brushing levels between $4,100 and $4,250, identified by analysts such as Michaël van de Poppe as strong support.

Meanwhile, whale activity and falling exchange reserves are also hinting at confidence from larger holders. Recent data from CryptoQuant showed ETH balances on exchanges had dropped to a three-year low of 18.5 million. However, while retail wallets lightened their exposure, institutions appear to be buying into weakness, with analyst CryptoJack noting on X that “whales are stacking.”

Nonetheless, Lee and Newton’s perspectives clash with a notable shift in short-term trader sentiment. Data from prediction market Polymarket shows the belief among bettors that ETH can reach $5,000 by month’s end has plummeted to 26%, down significantly from 64% just days prior.

Price Performance and the Bigger Picture

In the last 24 hours, ETH has fluctuated between $4,204 and $4,382, before settling at $4,293, a price that’s only 0.5% higher than it was a day ago.

On the weekly timeframe, the coin’s movement is just as flat, with data from CoinGecko showing it also dropped by 0.5%, a modest loss compared to Bitcoin’s 2.5% dip in that time, as well as the broader crypto market’s 3.9% decline. Zooming out, ETH remains up 18.1% over two weeks, 15.8% in a month, and nearly 64% year-on-year.

The consolidation comes even as institutional demand is reshaping the market structure. For instance, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, where Lee serves as chairman, announced last week that it had accumulated 1.15 million ETH worth nearly $5 billion, making it the largest Ethereum treasury globally.

This development adds to speculation that Wall Street adoption and on-chain supply contraction could support longer-term valuations far above current levels, with Bitmine even floating $60,000 as an eventual price target.

The post Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure