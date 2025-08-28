Tom Lee may need to purchase an additional 4.3 million ETH to reach his target holding of 5% of Ethereum supply.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CryptoISO analysis, Tom Lee currently reported holding 1.7 million ETH. If he wants to reach the goal of 5% of the supply, he needs to purchase an additional approximately 4.3 million ETH.

At current prices, this transaction would cost approximately $19.5 billion, while this cost would drop to approximately $18.2 billion when the ETH price approaches $4,200. With an estimated daily ETH trading volume of $30 billion to $50 billion, the purchases would likely provide support to the price, even though they would be dispersed.