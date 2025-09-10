Tom Lee says Bitcoin could hit $200K by end of 2025 on rate cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:57
Threshold
T$0.01637+0.49%
Union
U$0.00938-6.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.661+0.10%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01379+51.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1017-0.20%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57--%
  • Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin could reach $200k by the end of 2025, driven by a Fed rate cut.
  • Lower interest rates, expected next week, often boost crypto prices by increasing market money flow.
  • Other experts like Matt Hougan and Robert Kiyosaki also see Bitcoin hitting $180,000-$200,000 this year.

Financial analyst Tom Lee told CNBC that Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, pointing to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut as a big driver.

With the Fed’s next meeting on September 17, 2025, Lee said looser money policies tend to enhance cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. As of September 9, 2025, Bitcoin’s trading at $112,776, according to CoinGecko.

Rate Cuts and Bitcoin’s Rise

Lee’s bold call comes as President Donald Trump pushes the Fed to lower rates, which are currently between 4.25% and 4.50%. Analysts at Standard Chartered expect a half-point cut next week. Lower rates often help assets like stocks and crypto by putting more money into the market.

Lee’s banking on this trend, though he’s been off before, in 2018, he predicted Bitcoin would reach $125,000 by 2022, but it only hit $48,222 before crashing to $16,300 after a 2021 peak of $69,044. Still, Bitcoin’s been strong this year, overtaking Alphabet’s market cap in June at $2.128 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable asset globally. Other experts agree with Lee’s optimism.

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan also predicted a $200,000 Bitcoin by year end back in May, citing big institutional buying and ETF investments. Robert Kiyosaki, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, said in April that Bitcoin could land between $180,000 and $200,000, thanks to growing interest from big investors and economic shifts.

While Lee’s track record isn’t perfect, the expected rate cut and strong market trends have many thinking Bitcoin’s got room to climb.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/tom-lee-says-bitcoin-could-hit-200k-by-end-of-2025-on-fed-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.010295-5.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02768+6.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.31-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,426.83-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+0.54%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype