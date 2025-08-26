Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $2.2 Billion in Ether, Tops Corporate Holdings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:42
BitMine Inc., the cryptocurrency mining and investment company led by market strategist Tom Lee, said it bought about $2.2 billion worth of Ethereum during the week ended Aug. 24, according to a company statement released Monday.

The latest acquisition lifts BitMine’s combined cryptocurrency and cash reserves to roughly $8.82 billion, making it the world’s largest corporate holder of Ether and the second-largest digital-asset treasury overall, trailing only MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stockpile.

BitMine, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker BMNR, said the purchases were financed through operating cash flow and an existing revolving credit facility. The company reiterated that accumulating major digital assets remains a core component of its capital-allocation strategy.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/tom-lees-bitmine-adds-2-2-billion-ether-tops-corporate-holdings-158112e6

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Crypto.news2025/06/27 12:52
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Coindoo2025/08/26 02:25
