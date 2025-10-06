Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $820M ETH as Price Rebounds

BitMine Immersion Technologies chaired by Fundstrat’s Thomas “Tom” Lee, has accumulated roughly $820 million in ETH purchases. The move coincides with a sharp rebound in ETH price.

BitMine Strengthens Lead as World’s Largest Ethereum Treasury

Based on an official statement, BitMine has now expanded its Ethereum treasury to more than 2.83 million ETH. It is now worth over $13.4 billion in combined crypto and cash reserves. BitMine’s crypto portfolio includes 2,830,151 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, $456 million in cash, and a $113 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS).

These positions place the firm as the world’s largest Ethereum treasury. It is also the second-largest overall crypto holder, trailing only Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which controls over 640,000 BTC valued at about $79 billion.

Ethereum Rebound Fuels BitMine’s 782% Stock Surge

The announcement arrives as Ethereum (ETH) continues its strong rebound, climbing to $4,598, a 1.85% daily rise and over 211% growth in the past six months, according to TradingView data. The rally extends Ethereum’s year-to-date gains to nearly 38%.

The price with such growing institutional staking and anticipations of increased integration of blockchain in financial markets are seen to benefit. The recent launch of the first Ethereum staking ETF is also accelerating this demand. This has reinforced expectations of broader institutional participation in ETH.

BMNR recovered by 9% to trade at $61.90, as more investors showed increasing interest in it. The firm’s stock has also risen by 631% since the start of the year, and 782% in the last six months. The move underscores BitMine’s position among the fastest-rising blockchain equities on Wall Street.

Record $13.7B Ethereum Inflows as BitMine Trading Volume Soars

BitMine’s stock climbs above $61 as investors react to its $820 million Ethereum addition.

Fresh data from CoinShares highlights the growing institutional appetite for Ethereum. The firm reported $1.48 billion in Ethereum inflows last week. This pushed year-to-date inflows to a record $13.7 billion, almost three times higher than last year’s total.

CoinShares reports record $13.7 billion year-to-date Ethereum inflows, signaling strong institutional demand.

On-chain data shows Ethereum exchange supply continues to decline. This indicates investors are moving assets off exchanges in anticipation of further price stability. Bitcoin led with $3.55 billion weekly inflows and $27.5 billion year-to-date.

With an average daily trading volume of $2.5 billion, BitMine is now the 28th most-traded stock in the U.S., sitting just behind JPMorgan and ahead of Nike in turnover. The rapid growth of the company denotes the great level of investor confidence in the company treasury policy.