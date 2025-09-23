The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,… The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:04
1
1$0.013647+59.26%
MemeCore
M$2.64084+8.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,694.72-2.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08316-5.98%
Triathon
GROW$0.0326-34.80%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,128.92-3.95%

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings.

The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings.

BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR).

BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital.

Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said.

Raising funds to grow the treasury

A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50.

The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion.

Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders.

BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure.

As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day, according to Google Finance.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/tom-lee-s-bitmine-sells-stock-at-usd70-to-raise-additional-usd365m-for-eth-treasury

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.34-8.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005375-15.54%
BULLS
BULLS$745.14-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph , Tether denied withdrawing from a local crypto mining project due to a dispute with Uruguayan state-owned power company UTE over a debt of approximately $ 4.8 million. Tether stated that the reports did not accurately reflect the actual situation and that the local operator was currently negotiating with the government to resolve the outstanding debt. Previous media reports indicated that UTE had cut off power to Tether 's mining facility due to unpaid electricity bills of approximately $ 2 million. Tether also owed Tether approximately $ 2.8 million in other projects. Tether stated that it would continue to evaluate the best path forward in Uruguay and the region.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011332+0.59%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002268-14.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001617-7.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:13
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan

StablecoinX, a suspected ENA treasury company, hoarded over 73 million ENA in a week.