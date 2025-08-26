Tom Lee’s Bitmine Buys $2.2 Billion in Ether, Holdings Near $9 Billion

Tom Lee’s crypto-treasury firm Bitmine Inc. (ticker BMNR) purchased about $2.2 billion worth of Ethereum over the past week, according to a company press release. The acquisition added roughly 200,000 Ether to the balance sheet, lifting the firm’s stash to around 1.71 million ETH.

Following the latest buy, Bitmine’s combined cryptocurrency and cash reserves total approximately $8.82 billion. The figure gives the company the world’s largest corporate Ether holding and the second-largest overall digital-asset treasury behind MicroStrategy.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.