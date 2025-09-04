TomaTok and IQ.Wiki Ally to Boost Web3 Education and Blockchain Messaging

TomaTok, a Web3-powered content and entertainment platform, has announced its landmark strategic collaboration with IQ.Wiki, one of the world’s largest blockchain encyclopedias. This partnership aims to educate users on blockchain messaging and Web3 education in creating videos, games, and other apps on Web3 technology.

IQ.Wiki is the best blockchain encyclopedia platform that covers Web3, crypto, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi)-based aspects. In this regard, IQ GPT combines with IQ.Wiki to provide the necessary information to streamline users’ access based on Web3 technology.

This means that this collaboration is more than a simple partnership; it is a way to educate users about Web3 and blockchain messaging with the creation of DeFi-based gaming and other apps. Tomatok has released this news through its official X account.

TomaTok Integrates IQ.Wiki and IQ GPT for Smarter Web3 Experiences

Together, both TomaTok and IQ.Wiki platforms will work on providing convenient app services based on blockchain and Web3 technology, by the installation of artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency asset management with real-time translation chat services. They ensure the blockchain services at home to users in almost 120+ countries.

Basically, all these things are done by facilitating users with digestible information and knowledge about the streamlining process through the AI assistance, IQ GPT. This IQ GPT will collect the data from many authentic resources like CoinGecko, DeFiLlama, and Etherscan, for authenticity purposes, and give a satisfactory response within the blockchain domain.

TomaTok Joins IQ.Wiki to Redefine Blockchain Utility and Knowledge

TomaTok and IQ.Wiki combines utility (messaging+ finance+ games) with knowledge (IQ GPT+ encyclopedia), creating a complete Web3 super-app. For this purpose, both platforms work to meet the expectations and demands of users from this collaboration. For this, both platforms use AI assistance for the betterment of users. So, this collaboration will merge these entire things into one single platform for users’ convenient access.

In a nutshell, this collaboration will shake the blockchain market at once. No doubt, this will open a new pathway toward success and development along with users. User will be able to use their services and make transactions securely, speedily, and error-free worldwide.