Tomorrow is Another Crucial Day! The Senate Banking Committee and Cryptocurrency Leaders Will Meet! The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Will Also Attend!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:15
FOX Token
FOX$0.02903+2.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005533+0.69%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00203-3.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017457+1.13%

Cryptocurrency leaders will gather on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee, according to a post by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett.

At the meeting, important regulatory issues in the US and the future of cryptocurrencies will be discussed.

While there is no clear statement yet about who will attend this meeting, it has become clear that Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson will attend.

Hoskinson confirmed in his X post that he will attend a roundtable meeting on crypto market legislation at the Senate Banking Committee.

The celebrity’s post came in response to Eleanor Terrett’s post.

“As Republican and Democratic senators continue their negotiations on the market structure bill, a group of leaders from several major crypto firms will meet with Senate Banking Committee leaders tomorrow morning for a roundtable, according to two industry insiders. The meeting follows more than a week of industry scrutiny regarding the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, the treatment of DeFi, and other key issues,” Terrett said.

A roundtable was recently held to discuss and advance the Bitcoin Act, introduced by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. This meeting was attended by prominent cryptocurrency executives such as Strategy founder Michael Saylor and Mara Holdings’ Fred Thiel.

The numerous roundtables held at this juncture present a significant opportunity for crypto leaders and lawmakers to collaborate and further clarify US digital asset policies. These initiatives also demonstrate the growing collaboration between lawmakers and the cryptocurrency industry.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/tomorrow-is-another-crucial-day-the-senate-banking-committee-and-cryptocurrency-leaders-will-meet-the-founder-of-a-surprise-altcoin-will-also-attend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP