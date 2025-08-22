TON gains momentum with $780 million treasury and Ledger staking integration

Verb holds $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash reserves.

Ledger Live integration allows TON staking from just 10 tokens.

TON Sharpe ratio turned positive in August, indicating momentum.

The Open Network (TON) has seen a surge in institutional and retail interest, marked by a series of developments that could strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.

A new $780 million treasury declaration by Verb Technology Company, an expanded staking service via Ledger Live, and improving on-chain indicators are creating conditions that some analysts suggest may fuel the blockchain’s next major growth phase.

These events follow an earlier $558 million private placement and Telegram’s exclusive adoption of TON for its applications, highlighting the scale of resources and demand converging around the network.

Verb Technology shifts strategy with $780 million treasury

Verb Technology Company announced treasury assets exceeding $780 million, which include $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash.

The company, soon to be renamed Ton Strategy Company, became the first publicly traded entity to use Toncoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The disclosure came just days after the firm’s $558 million private placement earlier this month, supported by more than 110 institutional and crypto-native investors. Most of the proceeds were directed into Toncoin purchases.

Verb has also stated it aims to accumulate over 5% of TON’s circulating supply while steadily increasing Toncoin per share through reinvested cash flows, staking rewards, and treasury management.

Ledger Live expands access to TON staking

In parallel, staking service provider P2P.org revealed the launch of native TON staking within Ledger Live.

This development makes staking accessible to millions of Ledger hardware wallet users, providing secure and non-custodial participation in the network.

The validator-led solution marks the first of its kind inside Ledger Live. It lowers the minimum entry requirement to 10 TON, a significant reduction from the native 300,000 TON threshold.

Users benefit from institutional-grade security standards after audits by Quantstamp and Trail of Bits.

The integration also enables staking or unstaking with activation and withdrawal times as short as 36 hours, while returns are currently tracking around 4.7% annually.

On-chain indicators reflect strengthening market position

Data from CryptoQuant shows TON’s Sharpe ratio flipped from negative to positive in August, signalling an improvement in risk-adjusted returns.

This is historically seen as a measure of sustained momentum.

Alongside this, metrics such as daily active addresses are showing growth, adding to the perception of building traction across the network.

Crypto analyst Crash posted on X that TON could be the driver of the next wave of crypto wealth, stating, “The next fresh class of crypto millionaires will be made on TON. Not Solana or Ethereum.”

Telegram integration boosts TON’s mainstream use

Beyond financial and technical growth, Telegram has integrated TON as the exclusive blockchain for Mini Apps, wallets, and payments across its platform, which has more than one billion users worldwide.

This step provides TON with exposure unmatched by most other layer-1 blockchains, anchoring it firmly in the mainstream digital ecosystem.

The combination of a substantial treasury base, broader retail staking access, and integration into one of the world’s largest messaging platforms positions TON for sustained expansion.

