ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post TON Goes Multi-Chain with Chainlink’s CCIP and Data Streams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Chainlink integrates CCIP and Data Streams with TON. TON now gains real-time, sub-second price data for faster and more reliable DeFi execution. The Graph (GRT) also adopts CCIP. Chainlink has expanded its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to the TON blockchain, marking a big step for TON’s growth as a fast and connected DeFi network. With this move, TON can now move safely, without any manual approvals across more than 60 major blockchains using Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, helping TON become a key link in the global multi-chain economy. Additionally, Chainlink Data Streams brings ultra-fast, real-time market data to TON, which will allow developers to work to faster and build highly responsive apps, including complex cross-chain financial products. Chainlink announces TON adopting CCIP Key Features of Chainlink and TON Integration With this integration, Chainlink’s oracle technology will be used as the main cross-chain system for Toncoin. In short, TON and Toncoin are now plugged into Chainlink’s large network of blockchains that support CCIP, and will allow projects and tokens that are already using CCIP to easily connect with TON. This cross-chain link will provide TON access to new markets, more liquidity, and more users across the Web3 ecosystem. It allows assets and protocols to move without any hassle between chains, improving how easily projects can work together and share liquidity. Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs commented “With Chainlink CCIP powering cross-chain transfers of Toncoin via the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard and Data Streams delivering low-latency price data, developers and users on TON now have the infrastructure to build and use advanced DeFi applications that scale across chains and markets. By connecting TON to CCIP’s growing network of supported chains, we’re enabling a new level of cross-chain liquidity and composability for the… The post TON Goes Multi-Chain with Chainlink’s CCIP and Data Streams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Chainlink integrates CCIP and Data Streams with TON. TON now gains real-time, sub-second price data for faster and more reliable DeFi execution. The Graph (GRT) also adopts CCIP. Chainlink has expanded its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to the TON blockchain, marking a big step for TON’s growth as a fast and connected DeFi network. With this move, TON can now move safely, without any manual approvals across more than 60 major blockchains using Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, helping TON become a key link in the global multi-chain economy. Additionally, Chainlink Data Streams brings ultra-fast, real-time market data to TON, which will allow developers to work to faster and build highly responsive apps, including complex cross-chain financial products. Chainlink announces TON adopting CCIP Key Features of Chainlink and TON Integration With this integration, Chainlink’s oracle technology will be used as the main cross-chain system for Toncoin. In short, TON and Toncoin are now plugged into Chainlink’s large network of blockchains that support CCIP, and will allow projects and tokens that are already using CCIP to easily connect with TON. This cross-chain link will provide TON access to new markets, more liquidity, and more users across the Web3 ecosystem. It allows assets and protocols to move without any hassle between chains, improving how easily projects can work together and share liquidity. Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs commented “With Chainlink CCIP powering cross-chain transfers of Toncoin via the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard and Data Streams delivering low-latency price data, developers and users on TON now have the infrastructure to build and use advanced DeFi applications that scale across chains and markets. By connecting TON to CCIP’s growing network of supported chains, we’re enabling a new level of cross-chain liquidity and composability for the…

TON Goes Multi-Chain with Chainlink’s CCIP and Data Streams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:54
TONCOIN
TON$2,125-0,04%
Multichain
MULTI$0,04707+0,74%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00229+10,62%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01707-0,98%
RealLink
REAL$0,06991+1,53%

Key Highlights:

  • Chainlink integrates CCIP and Data Streams with TON.
  • TON now gains real-time, sub-second price data for faster and more reliable DeFi execution.
  • The Graph (GRT) also adopts CCIP.

Chainlink has expanded its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to the TON blockchain, marking a big step for TON’s growth as a fast and connected DeFi network. With this move, TON can now move safely, without any manual approvals across more than 60 major blockchains using Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, helping TON become a key link in the global multi-chain economy.

Additionally, Chainlink Data Streams brings ultra-fast, real-time market data to TON, which will allow developers to work to faster and build highly responsive apps, including complex cross-chain financial products.

Chainlink announces TON adopting CCIP

Key Features of Chainlink and TON Integration

With this integration, Chainlink’s oracle technology will be used as the main cross-chain system for Toncoin. In short, TON and Toncoin are now plugged into Chainlink’s large network of blockchains that support CCIP, and will allow projects and tokens that are already using CCIP to easily connect with TON.

This cross-chain link will provide TON access to new markets, more liquidity, and more users across the Web3 ecosystem. It allows assets and protocols to move without any hassle between chains, improving how easily projects can work together and share liquidity.

Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs commented “With Chainlink CCIP powering cross-chain transfers of Toncoin via the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard and Data Streams delivering low-latency price data, developers and users on TON now have the infrastructure to build and use advanced DeFi applications that scale across chains and markets. By connecting TON to CCIP’s growing network of supported chains, we’re enabling a new level of cross-chain liquidity and composability for the entire Web3 ecosystem”

Real-Time Market Data with Chainlink Data Streams

With CCIP, Chainlink’s Data Streams technology brings fast, real-time price data to TON blockchain. Instead of delayed or slow feeds, these data streams deliver prices in less than a second. The platform uses trusted source and secure verification so that the information cannot be tampered with. This provides TON the power to support quick trading, lending and derivatives activity while making sure that the transparency and security is maintained.

Data Streams use a pull-bases system (meaning apps on TON can request market data exactly when they need it and verify it instantly). This is different from older oracle models that constantly push data even when it is not needed or required. By sending data only when it is needed, TON apps get better performance and the speed increases.

This development has affected the price of the token. At press time, the price of the token stands at $2.26 with an uptick of 5.75% in the last 24-hours as per CoinMarketCap.

TON 24-hours chart

Strategic Significance for TON and Chainlink

TON, a fast Layer-1 blockchain that is deeply connected with Telegram’s massive user base of over a billion people, now gets a major push through Chainlink’s proven oracle and cross-chain systems.

Glenn Brown from TON Foundation said “Integrating with Chainlink’s CCIP and Data Streams marks a major milestone in TON’s evolution. Chainlink provides the secure and battle-tested infrastructure we need to enable seamless cross-chain transfers and data-driven DeFi at global scale.”

At the same time, The Graph (GRT) has also adopted Chainlink’s CCIP to become a cross-chain token. This upgrade allows GRT to move safely between Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche with Solana support coming next.

The Graph announces that GRT is now a CCT

This development has also affect the price of the GRT token. At press time, the price of the token stands at $0.06267 with an uptick of 3.77% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.

GRT 24-hours chart

By making GRT usable across multiple major blockchains, the integration makes it easier for developers and users to access the token and expand The Graph’s reach.

Also Read: Ethereum Price Eyes Key Support as Network Activity Hits Record High 

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/chainlink-connect-ton-chains-ccip-data-stream/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001226+6,60%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00261-3,69%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007811+1,17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,324-1,51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17636-1,84%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00228+10,14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15212+10,08%
MemeCore
M$2,47817+3,24%
Threshold
T$0,01294+0,07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 936,27
$105 936,27$105 936,27

+0,83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 567,70
$3 567,70$3 567,70

+1,36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5563
$2,5563$2,5563

+1,07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167,50
$167,50$167,50

+0,72%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18052
$0,18052$0,18052

+0,71%