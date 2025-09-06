TON Price Targets 50% Breakout After $250M Buyback and $100M Treasury Push

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/06 23:03
  • $250 million buyback plan and $100 million treasury push bring heavy speculation on TON.
  • Analyst Ali Martinez eyes a 50% breakout potential, yet repeated rejections near $3.40 show strong supply pressure.

Toncoin (TON) is now under sharp focus with two fresh catalysts shaping its near-term outlook. A $250 million buyback initiative and a $100 million digital asset treasury plan have set the stage for potential strong moves, though resistance barriers remain firm.

TON Strategy Company, previously Verb Technology, has confirmed a $250 million stock repurchase plan. The firm, now listed on Nasdaq under TONX, currently controls $780 million in assets, including $713 million worth of Toncoin and $67 million in cash reserves.

Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz explained the approach: 

Stotz said shares would be repurchased if prices fall below net asset value, while new shares could be issued to buy more Toncoin when valuations exceed NAV. 

The company’s actions are seen as a way to tighten circulating supply, although past buyback schemes in digital assets have not always lifted token valuations.

AlphaTON Treasury Adds New Demand

AlphaTON Capital has recently introduced a digital asset treasury centered on Telegram’s ecosystem. The group raised $38.2 million from a private placement of 6.7 million shares at $5.73 per share and secured a $35 million credit facility from BitGo Prime to start the operation.

The firm intends to accumulate close to $100 million in Toncoin. The strategy also aims to generate yield through staking and validation, while funding projects tied to Telegram’s vast user network.

Enzo Villani, who steps in as Executive Chairman and CIO, said,

Market Structure Still Faces Barriers

Toncoin currently trades in the $3.1 to $3.4 corridor. Analysts note that the token is consolidating within a triangle formation, often preceding large breakouts. Ali Martinez has pointed to the possibility of a 50% move if a breakout occurs with strong confirmation.

Meanwhile, analyst CW said the token must clear three major sell walls before reaching $3.525. Naveed added that repeated rejections between $3.40 and $3.45 show strong supply pressure, while weak buying support could open the way for a retest of the $3.00–$3.27 zone.

Naveed also noted that the market structure has formed equal lows, which often act as liquidity magnets. A clean sweep of these lows could fuel a move back up into the imbalance zone, giving it a chance to revisit higher levels.

