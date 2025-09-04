TON Strategy Company approves $250 million share repurchase plan

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Businesswire, TON Strategy Company (NASDAQ: TONX) announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved a stock repurchase plan, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $250 million worth of common stock. Under the plan, the company can repurchase shares from time to time through open market transactions or other methods that comply with applicable securities laws and regulations. Manuel Stotz, the company's executive chairman, said: "In addition to market conditions and other factors, if the company's stock price is at a premium to its net asset value, the company may consider issuing shares to purchase TON tokens. Conversely, if the company's stock price is at a discount to its net asset value, the company may consider repurchasing its own shares."