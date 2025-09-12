TON Strategy Company launches its previously planned first share buyback and begins staking TON assets

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Businesswire, TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) announced that it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of its common stock under its previously announced $250 million share repurchase plan. Furthermore, the company has begun staking TON assets as planned, aiming to leverage assets held in its treasury to generate on-chain returns. The average price of the repurchased shares was $8.32 per share; by comparison, the company's book asset value (TAV) per share was $12.181 as of September 11, 2025.

