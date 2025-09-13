TON Strategy Executes Share Buybacks Under $250M Plan, Starts Staking TON

TON Strategy executes a $250M stock buyback plan and focuses on Toncoin, aiming to boost shareholder value and growth.

TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology) approved a $250 million stock buyback program to enhance shareholder value. The company also made Toncoin its core treasury asset, signaling its deepened commitment to digital assets.

The stock buyback plan follows volatility challenges, but it is seen as a move to strengthen its position. Despite current market conditions, the firm believes the strategy will benefit both shareholders and the company’s overall long-term value.

TON Strategy’s $250M Stock Buyback Plan

In a recent press release, TON Strategy approved a $250 million buyback program aimed at improving shareholder value.

The buybacks will be conducted through open-market transactions or other permissible methods under U.S. securities laws. These buybacks will depend on factors like market conditions, liquidity, and share price.

Besides, the company has no obligation to acquire a specific number of shares, providing flexibility in capital allocation.

The board stated that if shares trade below the company’s net asset value (NAV), stock repurchases will occur. However, if shares trade at a premium, the company may issue stock to buy more Toncoin.

Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz emphasized the program’s flexibility to manage capital allocation effectively. This flexibility is essential for maintaining value and ensuring the long-term growth of the company.

Embracing Toncoin as Core Treasury Asset

The buyback approval follows the company’s strategic decision to focus on Toncoin as its primary treasury asset. TON Strategy has rebranded to highlight Toncoin as a central part of its strategy and investment portfolio.

The company holds $780 million in assets, with $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash. By focusing on Toncoin, the company aims to take advantage of blockchain technology and further diversify its digital assets.

Additionally, the company has launched staking initiatives for Toncoin, expanding its role within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Staking allows TON Strategy to earn rewards while reinforcing its commitment to Toncoin’s long-term growth.

This initiative showcases the company’s focus on blockchain-based assets and the broader digital currency sector. The treasury strategy, centered around Toncoin, is designed to grow with the increasing blockchain adoption.

Stock Performance and Market Challenges

TON Strategy faces challenges related to stock volatility and market instability, despite its efforts to boost shareholder value.

The company’s stock price reached $15 earlier this year but has since cooled to about $12. This surge in stock price followed the announcement of Toncoin accumulation, though volatility remains persistent. These market conditions have led to a significant decline in the company’s profit margin, currently at -235.87%.

In contrast, Toncoin’s price has shown more stability, rising 0.54% in the last 24 hours to $3.18. This price stability supports the decision to hold and stake Toncoin as part of its strategy.

Despite these challenges, the company’s focus on its digital assets keeps it positioned for future growth. The $250 million buyback plan is seen as a strategic move to address volatility and improve its financial standing.