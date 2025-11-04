TON Strategy (TONX) Stock : Faces Nasdaq Reprimand Over $273M Toncoin Purchase

TLDR:

TON Strategy (TONX) is currently facing a reprimand from Nasdaq after failing to secure shareholder approval for its $273 million Toncoin acquisition. The company, which recently transitioned from Verb Technology, made a significant investment in Toncoin, a cryptocurrency tied to the Telegram messaging app. Despite raising funds through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, TON Strategy violated Nasdaq’s rules, triggering a warning from the exchange.

The company’s stock dropped by 1.16%, currently priced at $4.2600.

The decline in stock value follows the news of the reprimand and signals investor concern regarding the company’s compliance failures. Nasdaq’s actions come at a time when digital asset treasuries are gaining momentum on Wall Street, and companies like TON Strategy are aggressively expanding their cryptocurrency holdings.

Nasdaq Issues Reprimand for Non-Compliance

In a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq clarified that TON Strategy did not obtain necessary shareholder approval for either its PIPE financing or the purchase of Toncoin. The issuance of common stock in the PIPE financing, which amounted to 49% of the total financing, required the approval of shareholders under Nasdaq’s rules. However, the company failed to adhere to this regulation, which has led to the reprimand.

Although the rule violations were not seen as intentional, Nasdaq emphasized that such failures reflect the company’s lack of compliance with stock exchange rules. Nasdaq found no evidence suggesting a deliberate attempt to bypass regulations. The exchange decided not to pursue delisting actions against TON Strategy, considering that the violations appeared unintentional.

Background and Context of the $558 Million PIPE Financing

The issue centers on the $558 million PIPE financing raised by TON Strategy in August. This financing was aimed at establishing the company’s crypto treasury, with nearly $273 million of the funds directed toward purchasing Toncoin. The PIPE allowed TON Strategy to sell shares privately to accredited investors, raising capital for the Toncoin acquisition.

The company’s management was under the impression that it was operating in compliance with the necessary regulations, following advice from external advisors. The failure to seek shareholder approval occurred despite the significant nature of the investment and the issuance of new stock. The company faces scrutiny from both Nasdaq and the wider investment community as it navigates this compliance issue.

The reprimand comes as part of a broader trend of companies shifting toward crypto-focused strategies. Firms have rapidly raised funds this year to build digital asset stockpiles, with hopes of capitalizing on the ongoing cryptocurrency boom. Despite TON Strategy’s recent missteps, the company continues to push forward with its cryptocurrency investments, seeking to expand its digital asset holdings.

