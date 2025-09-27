Toncoin Reaches Its Lowest Price Of $2.60

Sep 26, 2025 at 14:50 // Price

Toncoin market price analysis by Coinidol.com. The price of TON has fallen considerably, reaching a low of $2.60.



Toncoin price long-term forecast: bearish



The cryptocurrency has been at $3.00 since August 25, as reported by Coinidol.com previously, below the barrier of $3.40. The bears broke through support at $3.00 and plunged to a low of $2.60. After the initial slide to a low of $2.60, the bulls bought on dips, resulting in a long candlestick tail.



Today, the downtrend is extending again to a low of $2.60 and the cryptocurrency has entered the oversold sector of the market.



On the other hand, in another instance, the altcoin fell below $2.35 before rebounding on March 10. Currently, the altcoin is worth $2.67.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00







Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50



Analysis of the TON price indicators



TON has fallen to the bottom of the charts. The altcoin is approaching its historical lows of $2.60 and $2.35. Long candlestick tails pointing to the lower part of the charts indicate significant buying pressure at lower price levels. Both charts show moving average lines with a decreasing slope, which indicates a deterioration. The price bars are below the downward sloping moving average lines.









TON/USD daily chart – September 26, 2025

What is the next move for Toncoin?



TON’s slide has reached bearish exhaustion and has fallen to a low of $2.60. The altcoin is trading in a narrow range between the support level of $2.60 and the moving average lines or resistance at $2.85. The crypto price is stuck in the middle of its range. Currently, the crypto signal is moving within a range as altcoins reach their lowest price levels.









TON/USD 4-hour chart – September 26, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.