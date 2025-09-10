Toncoin Returns Below The $3.20 Mark

Sep 09, 2025 at 16:15 // Price

The price of Toncoin (TON) has been declining and is nearing its low of $2.70.

TON price long-term forecast: bearish



However, after the decline on August 24, the price has held steady above the $3.00 support while falling below the moving average lines and the $3.30 resistance. On the downside, selling pressure has stopped twice above the $3.00 level. If the bears break the current support at $3.00, TON will fall to $2.70 or below. On the upside, the cryptocurrency’s upward movement is uncertain due to the presence of doji candlesticks.



Since September 6, TON has fallen and risen above the $3.00 support level. The cryptocurrency is moving steadily upwards and approaching the moving average lines. If TON moves away from the moving average lines, it will resume its range-bound movement. At the time of writing, TON is worth $3.11.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00







Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50



Analysing the TON indicator



On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating a recent decline. Today’s price bars are correcting upwards after reaching the current support level of $3.00. Doji candlesticks dominate the price action, so the trend is moving in a trading range.









TON/USD daily chart – Sept.9, 2025





What is the next development for TON?



TON is trading higher after finding support above the key support level of $3.00. Buyers are trying to push prices above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, TON is moving sideways between the support level of $3.00 and the high of $3.30. The crypto signal remains range-bound as the doji candlestick is forming at the bottom of the chart.











TON/USD 4-hour chart – Sept.9, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.