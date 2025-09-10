Toncoin Returns Below The $3.20 Mark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:17
TONCOIN
TON$3,101+0,16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016011-9,50%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03596-0,63%
Sep 09, 2025 at 16:15 // Price

The price of Toncoin (TON) has been declining and is nearing its low of $2.70.

TON price long-term forecast: bearish


However, after the decline on August 24, the price has held steady above the $3.00 support while falling below the moving average lines and the $3.30 resistance. On the downside, selling pressure has stopped twice above the $3.00 level. If the bears break the current support at $3.00, TON will fall to $2.70 or below. On the upside, the cryptocurrency’s upward movement is uncertain due to the presence of doji candlesticks.


Since September 6, TON has fallen and risen above the $3.00 support level. The cryptocurrency is moving steadily upwards and approaching the moving average lines. If TON moves away from the moving average lines, it will resume its range-bound movement. At the time of writing, TON is worth $3.11.


Technical Indicators 


  • Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 



  • Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50

Analysing the TON indicator


On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating a recent decline. Today’s price bars are correcting upwards after reaching the current support level of $3.00. Doji candlesticks dominate the price action, so the trend is moving in a trading range.




TON/USD daily chart – Sept.9, 2025

What is the next development for TON?


TON is trading higher after finding support above the key support level of $3.00. Buyers are trying to push prices above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, TON is moving sideways between the support level of $3.00 and the high of $3.30. The crypto signal remains range-bound as the doji candlestick is forming at the bottom of the chart.





TON/USD 4-hour chart – Sept.9, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/toncoin-returns-below/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877,87-0,04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1552+9,83%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002552-1,80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2,9601-0,08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08838+2,39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0,10142+0,99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0814-11,13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules