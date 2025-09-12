Homepage > News > Business > Building on BSV: Tools, protocols, the future of microbusinesses

On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Bitcoin Developer John Calhoun joined us to talk about what he’s building on BSV and what a truly scalable, interoperable blockchain-powered network could look like.

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Another free Bitcoin business idea

Wuckert is currently penning a series for CoinGeek. Every week, he’s giving away one idea he has come up with over the past decade. Anyone is free to pick an idea up and run with it since he won’t have the time to develop them all.

This week, his idea is about monetizing every cycle of compute by lending it for 3D modeling, protein folding, etc. Check out the COMP Network article now.

Who is John Calhoun?

Calhoun first got into Bitcoin when he used it for online sports betting back in the day. He soon learned about Ethereum and the potential to utilize blockchain tech for applications.

After following the Bitcoin civil war, he found the idea of big blocks compelling. He’s very excited about Teranode and how it will change the game for big block Bitcoin.

What did Calhoun find most interesting about Bitcoin pre-fork?

Wuckert says he found the concept of tokenization to be the most effective aspect of Bitcoin. Calhoun says he has always found the idea of building on a scalable blockchain to be the most compelling thing.

On the subject of building, Wuckert reminds us there are two main stacks: Bitcoin Schema and the Babbage stack. The latter is newer but also great, and its Founding President, Ty Everett, is deeply involved with the design and implementation of the BRC-100 wallet standard.

Calhoun tells us that, on BTC, BRC is just a token that doesn’t do much—there’s no smart contracting capability, and the fees are too high. However, on BSV, BRC stands for Bitcoin Request for Comment. BRC-100 is a protocol on which the Metanet wallet is built. Should another wallet come along and build on the same protocol, everything would be interoperable, and apps would work across both with no logic change.

Bringing down walled gardens like this means apps can be replaced by others, unleashing competition and forcing developers to create the best user experience and value. Applications become interfaces since the data source is the same (the blockchain).

ToolBSV and Calhoun’s projects

Calhoun and his team are working on several projects, like ToolBSV.

He says they are using Claude to code, speeding up development substantially. Their main project is now an artificial intelligence (AI) tool powered by micropayments, allowing image-to-image and image-to-video generation.

Wuckert calls back to the point about using AI models like Claude to code—his team has also experienced a productivity boom because of it. These tools allow each developer to become a dev team at the admin level while the machines do the coding.

Calhoun mentions his team is also working on two games—Stackers and Star Runner. He loves that people haven’t figured BSV out yet because it gives him a head start that most can’t see coming.

Rebuilding the internet along real cypherpunk values

Sticking to the building theme, Wuckert points out that BSVers hold real cypherpunk values—we’re trying to give the world distributed cash, applications, and computation. Yet, when we tell this to small blockers in the BTC camp, all we get is “have fun staying poor” in response. It’s ridiculous, he rightly says.

In closing, Calhoun reflects on how BSV is now very different from how it was a few years ago. With the Babbage stack and tools like Junglebus, building a wide range of things on BSV is now possible. He’s very excited by what the future holds.

If you want to know more about Wuckert’s Bitcoin business ideas, how Twetch could function as a Twitter client, and more, check out the livestream episode here.

Watch: Want to develop on BSV? Here’s how you can build with Mandala

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>