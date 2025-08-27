Top 10 Daily Crypto Market Gainers: NMR, CRO, and LPT Lead Massive Gains

The crypto market is gaining momentum today, and several tokens are showing off ridiculous gains within a single day after the recent correction. Numeraire (NMR), Cronos (CRO), and Livepeer (LPT) are leading a rise that has buyers all over the world excited.

Numeraire (NMR) Skyrockets

Number one on the list of crypto market gainers is Numeraire (NMR).

Numeraire (NMR) went up 84.2% to $14.94, which shocked the market. Cronos (CRO) climbed 39.0% to $0.22, driven by news of Trump Media Group’s plan to establish a CRO treasury company with Crypto.com.

Valued at 6.42 billion dollars, the deal includes a 1 billion dollar investment in CRO, making it more popular in the field of decentralized finance.

Similarly, Livepeer (LPT) jumped 35.1% to $7.99, capitalizing on its role in decentralized video streaming.

Other Tokens Follow the Crypto Market Rally

VVS Finance (VVS) and Aurora (AURORA) were smaller but significant gainers, rising 35.1% and 28.1%, respectively.

iExec RLC (RLC) rose 19.6%, while Orderly Network (ORDER) and Moonriver (MOVR) increased by 17.4% and 17.1%, respectively. Syrup (SYRUP) and Synthetix (SNX) also increased, by 15.0% and 14.6%, respectively.

The rise today shows how volatile and exciting the crypto market is. It is arguably because of this increasing interest among institutions and the development of new partners that these tokens may be a stepping stone to the next generation of blockchain innovation.