Top 10 Highly Anticipated Blockchain Games of 2026

Blockchain games are slowly becoming the next frontier of mainstream gaming. In 2025, the number of blockchain gamers is estimated at around 102 million, still just a fraction of the global gaming population of 3.48 billion. That gap, however, is steadily shrinking as more Web3 titles break out of their crypto bubbles and begin competing head-to-head with the world’s most popular games.

In this article, we highlight the Top 10 Highly Anticipated Blockchain Games for 2026. By pushing boundaries with uniquely engaging mechanics, polished releases, and community-driven economies, these titles could reshape the next-gen of gaming and set the standard for where Web3 and traditional gaming finally converge.

1. Pikamoon: AAA Melee-Focussed Battle Royale Title Coming in 2026

Pikamoon is one of the most anticipated blockchain games right now because its flagship title PikaRoyale is set to redefine the battle royale genre with melee-first action, AI-driven Pikamoon companions that add a layer of strategy and a gameplay loop unlike anything in traditional Web2 (or Web3) titles. With its alpha slated for Q4 2025, a full AAA release in 2026, and a roadmap stretching to 2030 that includes new game modes, seasonal trials, open-world expansion, and story-driven campaign, Pikamoon is building a multi-year ecosystem rather than a one-off release.

Developed fully in-house by Orbio Games, PikaRoyale emphasizes close-quarters combat, tactical positioning, and the strategic use of captured Pikamoon companions. Unlike conventional battle royales that lean heavily on long-range gunplay, players in Pikamoon will also be able to capture unique Pikamoon creatures and deploy their abilities in real time to outmaneuver opponents. This adds an entirely new layer of strategy, where success depends on both player skill and the synergy of companions. The devs have confirmed that combat systems, UI/UX, environment polish, and in-game cinematics are already in final testing for alpha, setting the stage for one of the most polished Web3 gaming experiences to date.

From an investor’s perspective, Pikamoon’s native token $PIKA offers an equally compelling upside story. Currently trading at a market cap under $5 million FDV, $PIKA is significantly undervalued compared to its previous peak near $200 million. With the Ethereum-to-Solana relaunch scheduled for October, un-bridged tokens set to be burned, major CEX/DEX listings, liquidity injections, and community giveaways lined up, multiple green-candle catalysts are converging at once. For those looking to combine gaming innovation with life-changing upside potential, getting into $PIKA now is a no brainer. .

Embed Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V6U9Su5LI0

2. Axie Infinity: Atia’s Legacy

Sky Mavis is developing Axie Infinity: Atia’s Legacy, a cross-platform MMO set in the familiar Lunacia universe. The upcoming title shifts toward real-time combat with squad-based battles, marking a major evolution for the franchise. Players will be able to form teams of Axies and their allies to fight in 4v4 encounters, while also undertaking PvE quests and crafting items to strengthen their squads.

Moreover, Axie Land NFTs will play a direct role in the world, integrating land ownership into progression, while a central town hub will act as a social layer that brings players together. As a result, this blend of action-RPG mechanics, social systems, and the established Axie universe has the community eager for a deeper, more immersive experience than the original games delivered.

In terms of blockchain integration, it will leverage the Ronin network, Sky Mavis’s own chain, and rely on Axie NFTs for in-game advantages. On top of that, it introduces a token-powered reward system, where players can earn AXS tokens and rare NFTs not only through gameplay but also through referral programs and content creation.

CEO of Sky Mavis, Trung Nguyen has gone so far as to call Atia’s Legacy “the game to show how Web3 gaming should be done,” which underscores the high expectations surrounding its launch. Early playtests began in 2025, and the full release is targeted for 2026.

3. Peaky Blinders Blockchain Game

The infamous Shelby family is heading to Web3 with an officially licensed Peaky Blinders blockchain game slated for 2026. This game is envisioned as a AAA action-adventure experience set in post-World War I Birmingham. Developed by Anonymous Labs in partnership with series owner Banijay, it aims to offer high-fidelity graphics and immersive storytelling true to the show’s gritty atmosphere.

Players will take on the role of gangsters in the Peaky Blinders underworld, engaging in action sequences and missions that capture the drama of the 1920s crime saga. Notably, the developers describe the project as a mini “ecosystem” rather than a linear single-player game, hinting at multiplayer or social features woven into the experience.

On the blockchain side, players can expect to own in-game items (weapons, character upgrades, or even virtual turf) as NFTs, and a dedicated token could drive its economy. The project’s credibility is boosted by Banijay’s involvement (a major media company ensuring the IP is handled faithfully) and the sizable funding it likely commands due to the franchise’s popularity.

4. ZeroLimit Motorsport

Racing enthusiasts have a blockchain-powered thrill to look forward to in ZeroLimit Motorsport, expected to rev its engines in 2026. ZeroLimit is an upcoming racing simulation game that infuses realistic motorsport mechanics with Web3. It promises a high-adrenaline experience where players can own, upgrade, and trade tokenized car parts.

The gameplay is geared towards realism as the developers are incorporating lifelike features such as dynamic weather conditions and complex physics, making races feel closer to real-world competitions.

The blockchain integration in ZeroLimit is particularly innovative. Because each critical car component is an NFT, parts will degrade over time with use – a unique mechanic enabled by smart contracts. This introduces a player-driven economy around car maintenance and tuning. While the development team has not yet confirmed which blockchain will host the game’s assets and marketplace, interoperability and low transaction costs will likely be considerations.

5. PGA Tour Rise

One of the most prestigious sports organizations entering Web3 gaming is the PGA Tour with its upcoming title PGA Tour Rise, set to launch in 2026. PGA Tour Rise is a competitive golf simulation game being developed by Stratton Studios in partnership with the PGA Tour itself and blockchain publisher Chain Games.

The gameplay is designed for accessibility (mobile/web platform) while still offering depth: players climb leaderboards, enter tournaments, and strive to improve their skills and equipment, much like in traditional sports games.

In terms of the blockchain elements, the game will introduce an in-game currency called “Rise Bucks” besides introducing different clubs, balls, apparel, and iconic memorabilia as NFTs.

6. Sunflower Land: Project II

The creators of Sunflower Land (one of Polygon’s popular farming MMO games) have unveiled Project II, a new browser-based blockchain game planned for 2026. The Project II shifts toward a clicker and trading-centric gameplay style and is described as a “browser-first” experience.

From what’s been shared so far, players can expect a game loop where gathering resources, crafting or acquiring items, and trading with others are core elements. Interestingly, the Sunflower Land team is building it in public with community input from day one. They have invited their community to weigh in on game mechanics and token design, etc.

On the blockchain side, Project II will extend the Sunflower Land ecosystem by utilizing the $FLOWER token, which was introduced as a replacement for the original SFL token. $FLOWER will serve as the currency powering both games, creating a shared economy where players’ farming efforts in Sunflower Land can potentially complement their trading success in Project II,

7. MapleStory Universe

Nexon, the famous Korean publisher, is making a bold Web3 move with MapleStory Universe. It’s an ambitious blockchain-based gaming ecosystem built around the legendary MapleStory IP. Rather than a single game, MapleStory Universe is envisioned as a suite of interconnected experiences that reimagine the 2D MMORPG classic for the blockchain era.

Nexon has committed significant resources to MapleStory Universe, with development underway since 2022 and multiple alpha tests already conducted in 2024. The company is also fostering third-party development: they plan to release an SDK (Software Development Kit) so that community developers can build new apps and games that plug into the MapleStory Universe, using its assets and NFTs as a foundation

MapleStory Universe is expected to roll out components over the next couple of years. More specifically, an official debut of the first game in the universe is likely by the end of 2025, with full expansion continuing into 2026 as the ecosystem grows.

8. EVE: Frontier

CCP Games. the studio behind the iconic sci-fi MMORPG EVE Online. is working on EVE: Frontier (working title), a next-generation Web3 game set in the EVE universe. This project, sometimes referred to as “Project Awakening,” aims to rebuild the EVE Online experience on blockchain rail.

EVE: Frontier will retain the hallmarks that made EVE Online famous: a vast galaxy to explore, player-run corporations and alliances, and an open-ended sandbox economy. However, it’s being designed from the ground up to leverage decentralization. CCP has indicated that the game’s infrastructure will be largely on-chain and open-source, meaning players and third-party developers could create their own assets, mods, and even contribute to the game’s code in ways not possible before.

As for development, Hadean’s blockchain platform (codenamed “Redstone”) is being used, which is optimized for the massive scale and simulation needed for a universe as complex as EVE. The game entered a closed alpha in 2024 (accessible to a limited audience via a paid tester’s pack) and is expected to be in development for several years, with a possible beta or launch around 2026 given the project’s scope.

9. Firesky: War of the Gods

Firesky: War of the Gods is an upcoming blockchain game that brings a fantasy twist to the blockchain gaming lineup of 2026. Developed by Blue Dragon Studios , Firesky is actually a multi-part project but War of the Gods refers to its flagship PvPvE battle royale RPG set in a dark fantasy universe. The game stands out by arming players not with guns or typical weaponry, but with magical gauntlets powered by collectible spell cards. In War of the Gods, you’ll journey through a narrative-driven single-player campaign to unlock heroes and lore, and then dive into an epic battle royale where dozens of players (and AI enemies) clash using custom magic abilities instead of bullets.

On the blockchain side, Firesky plans to leverage Web3 in multiple ways to enhance its gameplay. The core feature is an NFT-based spell and equipment system: players can collect NFT “cards” that represent spells, powers, or gear which can be slotted into their gauntlet (the primary weapon).

Given the “War of the Gods” theme, one could imagine periodic grand tournaments where winners earn special edition NFTs or token prizes. The economy will likely revolve around a native token for in-game purchases, crafting, and possibly governance.

10. Dragginz

Rounding out the list is Dragginz, a community-driven MMORPG that carries a lot of nostalgia and innovation on its wings. Dragginz is being created by a team that includes developers from the classic 1990s virtual pet game Neopets, aiming to channel some of that magic into a modern 3D fantasy world.

The game’s concept centers on players raising and bonding with a baby dragon (a “Draggin”) that will evolve over time just like Pikamoons. Set in a whimsical fantasy realm, gameplay will involve hatching your Draggin from an egg, caring for it, and embarking on adventures together as it grows. There will be crafting, resource gathering, and quests to undertake, as well as social interactions akin to an MMO town square where players show off their creatures.

In addition, the developers plan to release a Blockworld sandbox editor alongside the game, which will enable players to create their own environments or mini-games within the Dragginz universe. These user-crafted worlds could theoretically be minted as NFTs or integrated into the main game. The game will likely have a native token (on ICP) to facilitate its economy, reward engagement, and govern community decisions.

Which one of these blockchain games are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments section!

]]>